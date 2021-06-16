Time to diversify?

Share Facebook

With summer finally starting and many bike distributors still struggling to meet demand in key areas, now could be the perfect time for IBDs to expand product ranges and add another string to their bows.

The COVID lockdowns, and possibly the introduction of electric scooter hire schemes, has resulted in a recent stunt scooter boom, like that experienced by the bike industry.

MML UK, an Essex-based distributor, imports a large range of stunt scooters and other wheeled goods and protective equipment which is currently sold through specialist scooter and skate stores.

It believes there is an opportunity for IBDs to attract new customers and increase revenue by adding a select range of stunt scooters to their offering, especially in areas which do not already have specialist scooter retailers.

“These scooters are not those flimsy folding scooters stacked high in the big chain stores! The ones we carry are from brands like Triad Scooters and Invert Supreme. They’re proper stunt scooters, designed to withstand anything the kids can do in the skatepark – have a look on YouTube, you’d be amazed at what the kids are doing these days!” said Kaylee Dodd, UK south sales rep at MML UK.

Stunt scooters are very robust and have minimal parts, so the build time is short, maintenance is simple, and returns are low.

The limited number of parts keeps the retail price very reasonable compared to bikes and especially e-bikes. MML’s range of complete scooters ranges from £90 to £290 at retail, with healthy margins for retailers.

“They don’t take up much floor space,” added Mark Bass, who looks after the Northern half of the UK. “We have a purpose-built shop stand which holds 10 scooters on an area of 2ft by 3ft – about the same as one bike. The most complex part of the scooter is the headset compression which is effectively just an Ahead-style headset, so they won’t be any trouble for bike shop mechanics. Plus, we can assist with advice and spare parts if needed.”

MML UK has an active B2B website where orders can be placed easily. The B2B has clear trade pricing, recommended retail pricing, detailed descriptions and a variety of images for all products. Stock is available for immediate dispatch, with next day delivery on orders placed before 1pm.

MML UK is running an attractive introductory offer which includes the ten-scooter shop stand, so head to the B2B today to sign up for a trade account or contact Kaylee or Mark at b2b@momentumhyper.com or 01245 979336 for more information.

https://uk.mmlb2b.com/