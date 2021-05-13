Tinie Tempah brings Knaap bike to London

Share Facebook

Tinie Tempah has introduced the Knaap e-bike to London.

Steven May of Knaaps UK distributor JDM Products said: “We are huge fans of Tinie and we are over the moon that he is using the bike in the capital and introducing it to the London scene! It’s definitely the bike to be seen on and we’re so pleased it’s a big hit with him!”

Earlier this year, Manchester City and England midfielder Phil Foden joined the Knaap club, courtesy of local bike store Manchester Bike Hire.

JDM Products recently opened a 100,000 sq. ft. distribution facility in Milton Keynes, offering large scale product distract and all of the logistics and operational solutions that Knaap needs to support its rapidly expanding partner dealer network.

