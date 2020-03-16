TLD reveals new 2020 collection

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

TLD has revealed details of its 2020 collection.

Skyline, Ruckus and Sprint return with “athlete-driven” design and development while Flowline features an all-new tech jersey and short combo with enhanced finishes.

The Sprint line also features the all-new premium Ultra Jersey and Ultra Pant. The new TLD Stage protection line up has also been released, which takes over for the shock dr. category in the trail riding space.

Sprint Ultra – new addition

“All new for 2020, the Sprint Ultra doesn’t just feel different, but it makes a difference in your riding. Built for premium performance, the Ultra Pant and Ultra Jersey have already been tested by the world’s best and have already made appearances on the top of the podium. Ultra has a modern race fit chassis and premium materials with laser cut ventilation. The Ultra pants and jerseys will be on display throughout the UCI World Cup Downhill and UCI BMX World Cup season to allow riders more movement, comfort and speed on their way to the podium.”

Flowline – new addition

“Flowline made its debut in 2019 so it’s still the young pup in the TLD lineup-but definitely made a big splash for mountain bikers looking for a great kit that leaves some room in the wallet for other adventures. We upgraded last year’s Flowline tech-tee to a proper technical jersey in 2020 that is quick dry and moisture-wicking. Roots of Flowline stem from everyone wanting a kit that doesn’t look like you just walked off the race track, but performs like it belongs there.”

Skyline

“Our best-selling trail category for years, Skyline works for everyone who is looking for performance and style – with wild to mild graphics and colours and price points that are best in class. These relaxed-fit technical jerseys in long and short sleeve options are constructed from TLD’s newly developed lightweight poly/spandex blend. Our super vented AIR collection remains in the line and is a go-to for summer riding, we have also increased the ventilation on the AIR Jersey for 2020. Skyline SS Jersey and Shorts are also available in a youth collection!”

Ruckus

“Already trusted as the go-to trail gear for serious all-mountain riders and enduro racers, the TLD Ruckus jersey and short returns for 2020. New features for the Ruckus Short include a modern laser hole pattern treatment to the inner thigh for optimal airflow opposed to 2019’s zipper vents. The Ruckus Jersey offers comfort and performance with a lightweight polyester knit fabric, but don’t be fooled – it’s also extremely durable as Ruckus fans have come to expect. The Ruckus’ 3/4 sleeve jersey also provides ample ventilation from perforated rear panels and vented mesh side panels. The Ruckus line is constructed of fabric that is certified as Bluesign approved, utilizing materials produced by eco-friendly methods that conserve resources and minimise impact on the environment. So, ride with confidence…not only in your gear’s performance but its environmental footprint.”