Tom Boonen to be La Passione’s new global brand ambassador

Tom Boonen is set to become the global brand ambassador of La Passione.

The brand, founded by Giuliano Ragazzi and Yurika Marchetti, has chosen its new ambassador to “further strengthen the core values that link it to the cycling world”.

“It is pretty well-known that the name of the company we founded refers to my innate ‘passion’ for cycling, road races and one-day classics especially,” said Ragazzi. “Tom has always represented the essence of these races to me. I am definitely his fan and I strongly wanted to make him part of our business journey.

“His explosive and straightforward aptitude is perfect to represent our brand that, from its very beginning, has aimed to have a direct and authentic relationship with the consumers, just like Tom has with his fans.

“We too, like Boonen, share a passion for challenges and an inclination to race always attacking. Our business model has enabled us to quickly succeed among the top players of the industry, just like he managed, over a few years, to revolutionize how to interpret this sport, becoming one of the relevant riders on the world cycling scene.

“His experience, his inborn attention to details, and his curiosity are values that will be essential in developing our future collections.”

Boonen added: “I like to be challenged on unfamiliar terrains, and this is definitely a new adventure for me. I’m glad to start cooperating with a brand such as La Passione that approaches the market in a totally innovative and direct way.

“The clothes for a rider are like a second skin: they need to be technical, comfortable, and to have some personality. I look forward to making my contribution to La Passione team, which is always committed to research and develop performing and outstanding products.”

