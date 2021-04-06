Tom Foy joins Shift Active Media in new head of PR role

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Shift Active Media has welcomed Tom Foy to its team in the newly-created head of PR role.

Joining Shift as part of the agency’s senior management team, Foy is a highly skilled PR director with nearly 20 years of experience in the industry. Until last summer, he was heading up the sports practice of leading global PR agency Weber Shandwick, activating ExxonMobil’s worldwide sponsorships including Red Bull Formula One. Prior to this, Foy held key positions at other blue chip agencies such as Edelman, WPP and Freuds, with a focus on sport and entertainment brands.

Foy started his career in journalism and also spent two years in the USA running media activities for Aston Martin and other premium automotive OEMs. A long-time dedicated cyclist, more recently he has been consulting at cycling agency Freeride. At Shift Active Media, he will be able to combine his PR experience with his passion for all things bikes. He will be leading on the UCI Track Champions League, GCN+ and fizik accounts, as well as overseeing the strategy and direction of the whole department.

“I have been following the rapid growth of Shift for some time, so when the opportunity arose to join the leadership team it felt like a natural next step,” he said. “One of the most exciting aspects of the role is the potential to integrate with the agency’s industry-leading expertise across content, creative and strategy to deliver highly impactful, insight-led PR that truly connects clients with their audiences.

“With a deep-rooted passion for bikes, I’m greatly looking forward to joining the group and playing a role in its continued rise at the forefront of cycling communications.”

Foy will be joining a team of five other PR professionals who support a large range of brands in the industry spanning MTB, road, triathlon and urban/commuter cycling – delivering press office, product launches, event activation and influencer marketing on a global scale.

Wayne Brown, managing director at Shift Active Media, added: “We’ve been aware of Tom for a while, he stood out because of his formidable PR credentials and deep love of cycling, so we’re delighted that he’s now finally joining our team. I am greatly looking forward to seeing the impact Tom will bring to the PR at Shift in this new leadership role.”

In addition to Foy, Shift has also secured new hires to other areas of the business: Hannah Freestone, account director, and Joe Heywood, strategist.

Freestone has 16 years of experience working in marketing, PR and creative agencies, from London agencies to a start-up business. She brings B2B and B2C experience from the likes of Tesco, Dulux, Rugby World Cup, Unilever, RAC and Boots. Freestone is a keen mountain-biker, enjoying cross-country, downhill riding and bike parks.

Heywood brings a variety of experience to the strategy and research team including copywriting, SEO and social media, and will now be able to apply his strategic know-how to a lifelong passion for cycling. His previous agency role saw him provide comms plans and campaign strategies for automotive brands such as Toyota, BMW and Rolls Royce.

For more information on Shift Active Media, please visit www.shiftactivemedia.com.

Read the April issue of BikeBiz below: