Tomcat wins Queen’s Award for Bullet range of tricycles

Tomcat has won the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in Innovation with its Bullet range of tricycles.

For over 22 years Tomcat has built on its innovation of Carer Control, whereby the steering, braking and speed of a trike are controlled by a carer, with nearly 50 further innovations.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us of the fragility of planet earth,” said a statement. “Technologies that define us – like the aeroplane, train and motor car – have all played a detrimental part; but in recent years a genuine desire has grown to find greener transport alternatives.”

Tomcat has responded by transferring its “access, transportability and genetic and acquired disease I.P”. to the adult tricycle market where, despite the numerous health and environmental benefits, it says there was little provision for adults with mobility or disability issues.

The outcome was the Bullet range of tricycles, which has won the company its second Queen’s Award. The range incorporates five models that separately have the capability of addressing “almost all” obstacles to cycling encountered by customers in their teenage to senior adult years.

Bob Griffin, Tomcat’s MD, said: “My team are very proud to have won this new Queen’s Award for innovation, because not only will it encourage the non-disabled community to adopt a healthier, greener form of transport, it will also help bring an understanding of what is personally achievable to the disabled adult community – an ever-growing section of society that is so often ignored.

“The Bullet has created a new technology for those who may have thought their cycling days were over, but for many, it may be just beginning. An essential part of everything we design is about style, because feeling good about yourself and what you are doing is important to us all. What could lift your spirits or make you feel prouder to be cycling than to ride the UK’s highways and byways on a Queen’s Award-winning tricycle?”