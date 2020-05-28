Top five jobs of the week – 29th May

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…



Workshop Mechanic, Giant

This role is geared towards the experienced mechanic, getting stuck in from Day One. Training on how the systems work and our way of working will be done but we are ideally looking for a candidate who will be working self sufficiently on the job.

The ability to deliver exceptional service is essential and you must have experience in a customer-facing role. You must have at least some relevant experience in bike stores and being Cytech trained would be advantageous. It is also an advantage to have a comprehensive knowledge of current technology from hydraulic disc brakes to electronic gears and e-bikes.

Mechanic, Handlebars

Handlebars is a brand new start-up and part of the JustPark family. We want to change the way people get their bikes fixed – making it quicker, cheaper and more convenient. We’re ambitious – we’ve already got two central London locations up and running and we’ll be rolling out new sites in the coming months.

We are looking for friendly mechanics who are comfortable both fixing bicycles and talking to customers. The ideal person loves being hands-on, is a problem-solver at heart and takes real pride in their work. We’re looking for quality, reliable mechanics who can help us build a really scalable business and progress and grow with us, ultimately being the future leaders of a large, exciting bike repair company.

Lead mechanic, Cadence Performance

We are looking for an experienced cycle mechanic to lead the workshop in our Crystal Palace cycle hub. Our current head mechanic is stepping back to part-time so his wife, who is an NHS nurse, can return to work. Our priority is to replace him with a highly motivated and conscientious senior mechanic.

Ideally you will have most, or all of the following; two years’ experience working on bikes priced from £300 to £5000+; a commercial outlook; prove you can deliver excellent customer service; love cycling

Workshop manager/Senior Mechanic, Fully Charged

Currently we are a dedicated 10 person team and are now looking to grow our business and remain number one in the industry during this exciting electric revolution. We are looking for someone who will become an integral part of our team and who can help us shape the future of London!

The ideal candidate will be a qualified bike mechanic with 3+ years experience as a workshop manager, is highly organized, and has a systematic approach to running a workshop. They must additionally have strong leadership skills with a long-term vision to help us expand and improve our after-sales operation.

Workshop manager/full-time bike mechanic, Specialized

We are currently seeking a full time Bike Mechanic at Specialized concept store Newbury. The successful candidate will have industry experience, a passion for cycling and be able to build, repair and service all kinds of bikes. If this sounds like you and you feel you have what it takes to repair and maintain high end cycling equipment, then we would love to hear from you!

Candidates will possess the following skills: