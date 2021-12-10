Top five jobs of the week – 10th December

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Regional Development Manager – The Active Wellbeing Society

As Regional Development Manager (Active Travel Specialism), you will support The Active Wellbeing Society to share our experience and expertise with partners across the country by identifying opportunities for influence and development, building relationships with key stakeholders, promoting our work, and securing funding in support of our charitable objectives.

Cycle Mechanic – The Electric Bike Shop

The Electric Bike Shop is looking for a Full Time Cycle Mechanic in our new store in Harrogate to join us due to further expansion. You will be responsible for the build, configuration and testing of new electric bikes, carrying out technical handovers to customers, warranty and servicing of electric bikes and also repairs and servicing of non-powered bikes. We are looking for someone who is comfortable both fixing bicycles and talking to customers. The ideal person loves getting hands-on and is extremely process-driven. You must be able to complete repairs to an exceptional standard in a set amount of time.

IBD Sales Co-ordinator – Raleigh

Job purpose: Providing excellent service to our IBD (our bicycle and accessories dealership network) customers, the IBD Sales Coordinator ensures that customer interactions are effortless and right first time. The role works in conjunction with the AAM team to provide seamless support and service ensuring that the Accell UK brands and the company’s distributed parts and accessories remain first choice for new and existing customers.

Cycle Mechanic – Maison du Velo

We are currently looking for an enthusiastic and motivated Cycle Mechanic to join our busy workshop team in Reigate. The right candidate will be responsible for:

– Servicing and repairs on customer bicycles and the preparation of new boxed bicycles for both customers and shop floor. This will cover road, TT, mountain, e-bike and leisure categories.

– Taking service bookings, spares stock management and providing an excellent level of service to our loyal and growing customer base.

Store Manager – The Electric Bike Shop

The Electric Bike Shop is looking for a Full Time Manager in our new store in Harrogate. You will be responsible for delivering the highest levels of stock management. You will be processing stock in and out of the store, reviewing and organising reserved stock areas and stock investigations. You will also be responsible for meeting and greeting customers and providing outstanding levels of customer service, whilst discussing appropriate bike options tailored to meet each customer’s needs.