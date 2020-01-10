Top five jobs of the week – 10th January

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Shop floor manager/keyholder – Seabass Cycles

We are looking for a new person to join our skilled team here at Seabass Cycles. The main focus of the job is to manage and maintain the stock on the shop floor and be the first point of contact for customers. You must have experience in ordering form B2B websites and managing stock control, managing invoices and replying to customer email enquiries. We use Lightspeed Epos system, any experience in using this system would be an advantage. As well as having good up to date knowledge of the cycling industry it is essential to have some mechanical background as you will be booking in bikes for repair and must be able to assess them thoroughly to give the customer an accurate quote.

Sales manager – Heeley Trust