Top five jobs of the week – 10th January

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…
Shop floor manager/keyholder – Seabass Cycles
We are looking for a new person to join our skilled team here at Seabass Cycles. The main focus of the job is to manage and maintain the stock on the shop floor and be the first point of contact for customers. You must have experience in ordering form B2B websites and managing stock control, managing invoices and replying to customer email enquiries. We use Lightspeed Epos system, any experience in using this system would be an advantage. As well as having good up to date knowledge of the cycling industry it is essential to have some mechanical background as you will be booking in bikes for repair and must be able to assess them thoroughly to give the customer an accurate quote.
Sales manager – Heeley Trust
We are relaunching with an expanded retail element, adding new bikes and accessories, to complement our already well-established cycle repair workshop, reconditioned bike sales and second-hand parts library. We are looking for a passionate individual, who shares our love of cycling, to manage and develop the retail side of our social enterprise. You should have a strong background in specialised sales, focusing on outstanding customer service and a demonstrable track record of implementing innovative ideas to increase our market share whilst upholding our reputation as Sheffield’s leading cycling social enterprise.
Bike mechanic – Bolt Bikes
At Bolt Bikes, we seek people who are fun, energetic, customer-friendly and hard working. Your primary responsibilities will include coordinating customer servicing & maintaining bikes at a Central London workshop. In addition, we will need assistance in providing inductions to new riders and, if you are interested, helping market our product and services to the Rider Community in London. The bicycle mechanic’s job is key to our success as you will be essential to ensuring customers get the best experience. You will report to our U.K. Operations Manager, but you are expected to be proactive and manage your own time and responsibilities.
Social media executive – Cycling – Saddleback Ltd
We’re looking for a new social media executive to establish and implement a Saddleback social media strategy, leading strategic planning and content delivery for all our social media channels and international territories, covering both B2C and B2B areas of the business, across road and mountain biking brands. Working under our marketing manager and alongside in-house design, copywriting and videography/photography, you’ll deliver effective 360 social media campaigns – paid and organic – that fulfil company objectives. These include relevant brand storytelling, communicating our mission of inspiring cycling, highlighting the latest trends and promotions and engaging with brand ambassadors and influencers as well as growing revenue.
Maintenance operative (Cyclist) – Cyclehoop
We are looking for an enthusiastic and dedicated person to provide first fix maintenance services. You’ll spend your days cycling across London on our E Bullitt cargo bike, providing scheduled and reactive assessment, repairs and maintenance to our award-winning products. A big part of this will be carrying out planned maintenance on our well-loved Bikehangars. Our ideal operative has a positive outgoing attitude, is keen to learn and very much a team player. Cycling is second nature to you and it’s a personal passion. You have a good mechanical background and are capable of efficiently following instructions to build or rebuild our product range.