Top five jobs of the week – 10th July

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Digital marketing assistant – Extra UK

Main duties and responsibilities:

– Maintain all aspects of the B2B website content through CMS. This includes the creation and maintenance of products, homepage artwork, brand page content and campaign landing pages

– Assist the senior marketing manager and external agencies to develop new website functionality

– Work with brand managers and external agencies to produce our annual trade catalogue

– Create and update a wide range of print and digital materials to support marketing activities. This includes catalogues, adverts, web banners, promotion sheets etc

– Maintain a centralised directory of brand assets to enable efficient distribution to internal and external stakeholders

– Occasionally photograph product and assist with creation of video content

– Assisting the wider marketing team as required

Warehouse operations/customer service – TartyBikes

From the beginning of August, we have an opportunity for another like-minded and organised individual to join our passionate team, where their role will be mostly comprised of:

– Picking, packing, booking and dispatching orders via multiple couriers, with the aid of our custom-built admin system

– Managing outgoing and incoming stock, including purchasing/ordering from our suppliers and organising the warehouse

– Liaising with customers via phone and email in a timely and polite manner; dealing with their queries, taking orders, card payments, issuing refunds, processing returns/exchanges and warranty claims

– Dealing with courier-related issues (incorrect addresses, missed deliveries, etc – thankfully these are few and far between!)

– Ensuring our website is kept up to date with detailed and correct product information, plus identifying and removing obsolete items

– Basic admin, such as paying invoices in both GBP and foreign currencies

– Maintaining stock of and ordering stationery such as plain paper, shipping wallets/boxes, jiffy bags, tape, etc

Retail manager – cycling and running – Peak Activity Services Ltd

We are looking for a natural leader to join our team at Peak as retail manager. Managerial experience in a similar environment is essential, please only apply if you have been or are currently in a manager/team leader/supervisor role in a sports-based environment and are looking for progression. The successful candidate will need to be highly self-motivated and on appointment will take a lead role in setting up the store, recruiting sales staff, organising merchandise displays and promotions, marketing using social media and a range of other advertising routes. Moving forward, you’ll manage staffing and day to day tasks with the objective of achieving sales targets whilst exceeding customer service expectations in-store, and supporting the growth and development of the business.

Sales advisor – Giant York

We are looking to expand our team and we are looking for an enthusiastic, knowledgeable individual to add to our already excellent team. This full-time, permanent position is all about giving visitors to Giant York a brilliant experience, by offering an unrivalled and tailored service. You will need to inspire and engage with customers’ cycling aspirations, help create a welcoming environment, and maintain the appearance of our vibrant store. We are looking for a natural communicator who is passionate about both cycling and bikes. You will have an aptitude for gaining product knowledge and an enthusiasm for the Giant brand. You will need the ability to build a rapport with customers, identify their requirements and subsequently help them get the most out of their riding whilst maximising sales.

Workshop technician – Velofix/Warwickshire Ebikes

Velofix, based in Stratford Upon Avon and sister company Warwickshire Ebikes, require someone with over two years workshop experience working on high-end road and mountain bikes, this must include working on electronic shifting components, e-bike motors, and modern suspension components. The job will also compliment the front of house sales team for e-bikes based in the same building. In house and dealer training will be provided to bring the candidate up to date where required. Velofix has extensive professional workshop facilities which offers the correct candidate the perfect opportunity to progress their skills. If you are an experienced bike mechanic with supervisory experience keen to take control of our pro workshop, add value to the Ebike business, and to share your passion for all things bike, then we want you.

Read the July edition of BikeBiz below: