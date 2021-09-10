Top five jobs of the week – 10th September

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Full time mechanic – Chevin Cycles Otley

We are recruiting for a full-time mechanic to join our team at our Otley store. The role is for 5 days a week and involves weekend work. The successful candidate will be responsible for:

– Accurately booking in services and repairs on our EPOS system

– Carrying out all aspects of a cycle repairs

– Repairing/replacing damaged or worn-out components

– The assembly of new bikes Identifying faults, damage, and wear

– Carrying out routine services and safety checks including cleaning, degreasing, and lubricating bicycles and components

– Advising customers on repairs estimating costs (labour and parts) and creating customer quotes

– Dealing with customer queries and offering product or general cycling advice

Digital marketing specialist – Giant UK Ltd

Working in the marketing team, the role requires a positive and highly organised individual, with knowledge and experience in digital marketing. The successful candidate will work to develop a strategic online marketing plan across our cycling brands. Overseeing the e-commerce strategy, the successful candidate will have good experience with market research and analysis, as well as experience of website management and e-commerce usability. Previous experience in digital marketing is essential and a passion for all things cycling is advantageous.

Warehouse and mail-order assistant – Stif Mountain Bikes

Stif Mountain Bikes are looking for a hard-working and enthusiastic warehouse and mail-order assistant to join us at our HQ. The products that we specialise in and sell are some of the very best that the industry has to offer, and our customers are often discerning enthusiasts. In line with this, the attention to detail and level of customer service required from any of our staff needs to be very high. You will need some knowledge of high-end mountain bikes and componentry. You will need excellent written, numerical and verbal communication skills. The ability to work as a team member is vital. General IT skills and competence are a must.

International sales executive – Reid Bikes

Reid Bikes are looking for a talented and experienced international sales executive to join our passionate team in Poole, Dorset. This is an exciting opportunity, and a very exciting time for Reid, as we have recently launched several new product categories including e-scooters and watersports products, to complement our globally recognised bike and e-bike range. This is an international role, so (in non-Covid times) regular overseas travel and often working outside of normal office hours for calls with clients and prospects in different time zones is part of the role.

Bicycle mechanic (e-bikes and e-scooters) – Pure Electric

Do you have an outstanding knowledge of a wide range of cycle equipment? Can you build, PDI and repair e-bikes and scooters? If so, we might just have the perfect role for you. Based in our Birmingham Store. On a day to day basis you will be building e-bikes and scooters, identifying faults and completing full pre-delivery inspections as well as servicing and repairing bikes and scooters. Attention to detail, the ability to work autonomously and a passion for what you do is a must! If you love bikes, e-mobility and a fast-paced environment then we would love to hear from you!