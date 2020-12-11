Top five jobs of the week – 11th December

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Internal sales executive – VeloBrands Ltd

Working as an important member of a small sales team, this office-based role reports to the internal sales manager, and is responsible for generating sales growth and supporting the sales team and the dealer customer base. A large part of the role will be telephone-based, initiating outbound selling and business development calls, as well as providing phone support to dealers and the field sales team. Prompt and accurate order processing and maintenance of system records are essential.

General manager – Infinity Sports

Infinity Sports is excited to be recruiting for a general manager for a state of the art bike store in London, commencing March 2021. This is no ordinary store management role. You’ll be reporting directly to the investment group, solely responsible for delivering and refining the retail strategy to achieve the group’s goals with P&L responsibility of approximately £2 million.

Bike fitting – Infinity Sports

Whether remedial or performance-focused, bike fitting is an essential function of any modern high-end bike shop. You’ll help customers get the most from their cycling and your sales colleagues with the process of selecting appropriate bikes for a customer’s needs. We are recruiting for one full time, one part-time fitter (c15-20hrs per week).

Workshop roles – Infinity Sports

Workshop (x1 senior, x1 junior). Consistent high-quality workshop work is essential to customer retention. You should be able to work efficiently, in a clean and well-organised manner, take pride in the quality of work you do and work hard to keep up to date with new technology in the marketplace.

Sales roles – Infinity Sports

Undoubtedly the last year has proven to be incredibly challenging. Nonetheless, a resurgence in the demand for cycling has also created new opportunities. Infinity Sports are recruiting for multiple roles for a state of the art bike store in London, to commence March 2021. Reporting to the GM, you are the bridge between our customers and the internal store teams. The relationships you build with our customers is what keeps them coming back.

Read the December issue of BikeBiz below: