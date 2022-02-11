Top five jobs of the week – 11th February

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Country Manager – Fox Head Europe

We’re actively seeking a Country Manager to be based in the United Kingdom. The role is responsible for the complete commercial management of the UK, including but not limited to, the planning and implementation of the Sales & Distribution strategy within the territory in accordance with the brand, sales growth and profitability targets defined by the Sales Director of Europe.

Cycle Mechanic Tutor – R-evolution

Overall Purpose: Sharing your passion for cycling and cycle maintenance with the local community through bike libraries, community training/workshops and accredited training. Essential skills: skilled bike mechanic, training skills, developing projects, and building community links/relationships. Essential knowledge: knowledge of workshop safe systems of work and knowledge of relevant legal requirements including risk assessment, health and safety. Essential experience: substantial experience of bike repair and maintenance and experience of training others.

Customer Experience Executive – Hiplok

This is an exciting opportunity for a role within a highly innovative, fast-paced and fast-growing bicycle and outdoor lifestyle security company, Hiplok. Reporting to the Marketing Manager, you will be responsible for managing the customer journey to deliver a first-class experience to all our customers regardless of where they purchased their Hiplok product and the medium through which they wish to communicate with us – social, email, telephone. The role is key to supporting the objectives of the business.

Full-Time Hire Mechanic – BikePark Wales

An exciting, rare opportunity has arisen for a skilled mechanic to join our amazing team, working in a dual capacity, not only on our high-quality Trek hire fleet but also working with our specialist hire workshop team, on our fleet of hire bikes. This work will range from simple repairs to highly specialised work. You will gain extensive experience and knowledge working with both, our fleet and our highly renowned team.

Mechanic – Edinburgh Bicycle Co-op

We are looking for an enthusiastic and bike-passionate person to join our mechanics team in Chapel Allerton, Leeds. Previous bike shop experience and/or experience of a wide range of bikes and cycling, including electric and folding bikes is essential. A Cytech (or equivalent) qualification would help but is not essential. Most importantly, you’ll be personable and confident of your ability to deliver first-class consistent mechanical skill and accuracy in a busy workplace environment.