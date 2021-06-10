Top five jobs of the week – 11th June

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Showroom manager – Ribble Cycles

The role will be focused around delivering the best in class customer experience and from the showroom with a strong emphasis placed on delivering the sales required with the rest of the showroom team. The ideal candidate will possess a meticulous attention to detail, to ensure the showroom is always looking at its best, as well as an entrepreneurial mindset to drive sales and pursuing local opportunities to grow the brand’s presence and establish the showroom as a prominent retail destination in the local area.

Store manager – Kent Cycle Hire

Main responsibilities:

– Ordering and pricing bikes, parts and accessories and maintaining inventory

– Selecting, training and overseeing staff (as required)

– Overseeing the hire team and assisting in electric scooter deployment

– Managing online bike rental and bike servicing systems

– Interacting with the public, across sales, repairs and hire

– Maintaining and updating social media feeds and online presence

– A track record in bicycle repairs would be hugely advantageous

Shop assistant – Free Motion

Job location: Gran Canaria (Spain). Salary: dependant on qualifications.

Main tasks:

– Customer support

– Gestion of rental reserves

– Inventory management

– Cafe service

– Route advice

– Stock

Cycle technician/sales advisor – Kona Bike Shop

We are looking for a cycle technician/sales advisor who is organised and experienced. Qualified candidates will be passionate about building the brand and enhancing the store’s reputation. Working alongside a small and committed team your role will include servicing new and used bikes, advising customers on the exciting and technical products, handling orders and building customer relationships both in-store and via electronic communications.

Bicycle mechanic – Free Motion

Job location: Gran Canaria (Spain). Salary: dependant on qualifications.

Main tasks:

– Customer service for purchase and rental

– Gestion of rental reserves

– Inventory management

– Preparation of tickets for rental bikes

– Assembly of bikes for sale

– Customer bike repair

Read the June issue of BikeBiz below: