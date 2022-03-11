Top five jobs of the week – 11th March

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Sponsorship Key Account Manager – 2023 Cycling World Championships Ltd

Reporting to the Senior Commercial Manager and the UCI Marketing and Merchandising Manager and working closely with the wider sponsorship sales agency and the UCI marketing team, the Key Account Manager will assume the role as key relationship holder with several commercial partners and stakeholders as well as managing developing and rolling out a complex matrix of Championships-wide commercial rights and benefits. As further commercial partners are secured, the Key Account Manager will lead the recruitment of Account Executives who will assist in the effective servicing of partners and stakeholders, ensuring that all rights and benefits are delivered to a high level.

Business Development Managers – ArmaUrto Limited

The position reports directly to the CEO and works alongside our Marketing and Digital Marketing team. This will include business development, sales outreach, sales presentations, pre, and post-sales support, and organizing a daily work schedule to call on existing or potential sales outlets and other trade factors. As a Business Development Manager, you will be responsible for finding and developing new business whilst providing a first-class service. Your focus will be approaching cycle retailers (IBDs), industry brands and professionals to increase awareness and build business.

UK Sales Representative – Fox Head Europe

Fox Head Europe is a fast-growing action sports company, born from dirt and with its roots firmly fixed in the Sports of Motocross and Mountain Bike. A role has become available in the UK Team for a Southern UK Motocross Sales Representative. We pride ourselves on attracting high calibre team players. We are looking for creative, self-driven, dynamic and experienced people, with a roll up your sleeves and get stuck in attitude with a passion for motocross.

Glasgow, Senior Event Manager – 2023 Cycling World Championships Ltd

Reporting to the Head of Sport Delivery, the Glasgow Senior Events Lead will oversee and manage 2023 Cycling Worlds operational relationship with Glasgow and oversee a wide range of commitments to be delivered by Glasgow as a key Spoke and key event funding partner. During the initial phase of this role, the Glasgow Senior Events Lead will be responsible for establishing effective relationships with counterparts in Glasgow and for leading the detailed scoping required to define the Glasgow Services Agreement and subsequent Glasgow Life led Spoke tender processes, as well as finalising individual championship’s delivery plans and budgets.

Sales Consultant – Fudge & Sons

The role of the Sales Consultant is to enhance & support the customer’s retail shopping experience. As an integral member of the Customer Journey Team, the role will support the company’s growing reputation as the go-to store for premium bicycles and service. Success in the role is defined by enthusiasm, specialist knowledge and proven sales skills that will help riders of all abilities discover the benefits of cycling, and in particular e-bikes with pedal-assist technologies. Focusing on in-store retail business, specifically helping to engage with customers and increasing sales conversions across all categories by building trust and contributing to building a robust community of inspired riders and fans of the shop.