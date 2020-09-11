Top five jobs of the week – 11th September

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Bike builder – Mango Bikes

You’ll be building bikes for our customers while also helping us to develop new ones. That means riding, as well as building and maintaining them, so you get to know and understand our bikes inside out and back to front. This includes putting the bikes under pressure by doing the things our customers do – like pulling wheelies and doing skids. So you can help us figure out how to improve each bike’s performance. With over six million combinations, it’ll take a while for you to have two identical working days.

Dispatch, warehouse and workshop support – Mason Cycles

Mason Cycles requires a person in a junior role to join our growing team and support our experienced bicycle builders and dispatch team, working to the highest levels. As a small, progressive and leading bicycle design company, this is an exciting opportunity to join a leading brand from an early stage and work with us in pleasant country surroundings. This role has great potential for future development and expansion. We are looking for a well organised, self-motivated, enthusiastic individual to join our busy workshop team.

Sales person – Swift Carbon UK Limited

The successful applicant will work with the marketing and e-commerce sales team for the UK and support our Partner Shop Programme, which will include weekend work. Key qualifications and responsibilities:

– Achieving growth and hitting sales targets

– Provide excellent customer care to all SwiftCarbon customers including our Partner Shop Programme

– Take ownership of any customer queries, ensuring that all matters are dealt with in an efficient and timely manner

– Have a professional telephone manner and good written communication skills

– Liaise with all departments across the business, to ensure the timely and professional delivery of services and/or products

– Be flexible and adaptable in your approach to customer’s needs

– Record details of inquiries, comments and complaints and actions taken

– Follow up on customer interactions

Head mechanic – TartyBikes

We have an immediate opportunity for another like-minded and organised individual to join our passionate team, where their role will be mostly comprised of:

– Building new trials bikes to a complete state, starting at various levels of pre-assembly from ‘roughly already bike-shaped’ to ‘all the parts are in a box and even the wheels need building!’

– Carefully re-packaging bikes ready for mail order dispatch out to customers all over the world

– Hydraulic brake bleeding and other related skills

– Basic repairs of MTB, BMX and road bikes (gears/cabling, brake setup, headset and BB fitting, etc)

– Some basic stock management using our custom-built back end system, to ensure stock levels are kept up to date in real-time

Bike mechanic – Swapfiets

As a Swapfiets mechanic, your day to day will be meeting a number of bicycle repairs, as well as maintaining a clean and organised working environment. Other duties will involve intakes of bikes, stock management and sharing ideas to improve efficiency.

Your goal:

– Repairs, checks, and fixes bikes following Swapfiets standards

– Prepares new bikes and make them roadworthy

– Delivers on the Swapfiets quality promise

– Stock control of bicycles and bicycle parts

– Supports colleagues regarding technical aspects of bike repairing

Read the September issue of BikeBiz below: