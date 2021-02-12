Top five jobs of the week – 12th February

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Business development manager – Laka

The cycling community is at the core of everything we do and we have industry-shifting plans to establish a far bigger footprint for Laka than just insurance, and help over 50m passionate cyclists in Europe and beyond. We are currently live in the UK and The Netherlands, with plans for further global expansion. This is an exciting opportunity for a target driven individual to join our growing team as business development manager. You’ll be an integral part of the team and, being a high growth company, you’ll have the opportunity to shape your career in a company well-known for its excellent working culture.

Workshop manager – BW Cycling

What we are looking for?

– Ability to lead a team of mechanics

– High energy levels and self-motivated

– Embrace taking on responsibility

– An experienced mechanic

– Attention to detail

– Customer focused

– Good at solving problems

– Work well under pressure

– Able to provide quality back up for the rest of the team

– A team player who wants to be part of a growing business

– Ability to work with hydraulic brake systems, electronic gear shifting, wheel building etc.

Full-time bike mechanic – Ride Bikes

We are looking for an experienced bicycle mechanic to join our extremely busy and expanding team. We are a family run bike shop in Ulverston on the edge of the Lake District with some of the best mountain, road and gravel riding in the UK. The most valuable skills we require are an excellent attitude, a passion for bikes and pride in your work to help us deliver the highest standards of servicing and customer experience. Attention to detail and time management skills are essential. Ideally, we would like a mechanic with Cytech Level 2 or above with proven experience in wheel building, suspension servicing and hydraulics. However, training will be given to the right applicant.

Service technician – Trek Bicycle Store Shrewsbury

Your key responsibilities will include:

– Repairs on all types of bikes

– Building new bikes for the sales floor

– Continuous training on proper techniques and methods

– Providing our customers with a high level of customer service

– Have confidence working with suspension systems and hydraulic systems

– Sales of service packages, parts and accessories

– Maintain professional environment in store and work area

– Understanding product knowledge to answer customer queries properly

– Product demonstrations where necessary

Senior mechanic – BW Cycling

What we are looking for?

– An experienced mechanic

– Attention to detail

– Customer focused

– Good at solving problems

– Work well under pressure

– Able to provide quality back up for the rest of the team

– A team player who wants to be part of a growing business

– Ability to work with hydraulic brake systems, electronic gear shifting, wheel building, and capacity to learn fast on the job