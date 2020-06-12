Top five jobs of the week – 12th June

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Senior mechanic – VONCRANK

This is no ordinary senior mechanic’s role – here’s your chance to be a part of an exciting start-up in bike mechanics. We’re looking for an experienced senior mechanic who is looking for a new and exciting opportunity to not only manage a London workshop but also be a part of a fast-growing team from an early stage as VONCRANK develops towards having multiple workshops around London.

After-sales assistant – Giant UK

Supporting the after-sales manager and being part of a team, you will be responsible for providing after service support to the company’s retail network dealing with warranty claims, receiving inbound goods, bike building and repairs, and general warehouse logistics. The successful candidate will be a highly organised and motivated individual with previous industry experience ideally with customer service experience and the ability to work in a time-critical and on occasion, pressured environment.

Experienced mechanic – The London Cycle Workshop

We are first and foremost a service and repair shop so we are looking for talented and experienced mechanics. We see a broad range of work come through our doors from rebuilding old internal hub gears and fitting helicoils to installing the latest and greatest groupsets and building wheels. Our ethos is to repair and we have a can-do attitude.

Head of customer service – Raleigh

Job Purpose: Lead and motivate your team to successfully deliver a market-leading consumer service proposition to the consumer customers of Raleigh UK. Through a thorough understanding of our target consumer base ensure that the consumer journey meets the needs and expectations of our consumers. Will include delivery of the best possible technical support, warranty registration and claim handling, problem resolution, D2C sales queries, after-sales service and maintenance.

Workshop mechanics – NipNip – Smart Cycling

NipNip is looking for full-time and part-time mechanics to join our busy London based operation. Good knowledge of working on a range of bikes: road, hybrid, e-bikes, commuter, Brompton bikes. Two years minimum workshop experience would be preferred, but more importantly, the candidate must have a real passion for working on bikes. We are a fun team with good team spirit and provide a great working environment.

Read the latest edition of BikeBiz here: