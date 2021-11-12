Top five jobs of the week – 12th November

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Experienced bicycle mechanic: £20,000 – £25,000 ( Plus Bonuses )

The ideal candidate will have 3 or more years experience working as a bicycle mechanic, servicing and repairing bikes in a busy workshop. They will have a Cytech 2 qualification in cycle mechanics or ideally a current Cytech 3 qualification. We would also consider applications from other mechanical sectors such as motor vehicle technicians who have at least 3 years experience post finishing their apprenticeships.

Experienced bike builder: £18,000 – £20,000 ( Plus Bonuses )

The ideal candidate will have 1 or more years experience building bicycles in a busy workshop. They will ideally have a Cytech 2 or equivalent qualification and be confident building all types of bikes to the highest standard. We would also consider applications from other mechanical sectors such as motor vehicle technicians who have at least 1 years experience post finishing their apprenticeships.

Custom Bike Mechanic – Spoon Group Ltd (Spoon Customs)

We need an incredible bike mechanic to build award-winning custom bikes, from scratch. Spoon Group is the fastest-growing handmade custom bike company in the UK. We have three brands, Spoon Customs, WyndyMilla and Gun Control Custom Paint. We design-build and finish incredibly detailed hand made custom bikes, to the exact requirements of our customers. Started in the French Alps, but now based in the Surrey Hills, we focus on fast road and adventure bikes made in steel and carbon fibre, and will soon expand into e-bikes.

Front of House-Associate – Zoomo Ltd

At Zoomo Bikes we seek people who are fun, energetic, customer-friendly and hard working. We’re looking for a customer-obsessed problem solver. The Front of House role is exceptionally important; you’re the face of Zoomo directly representing Zoomo to customers. You are a salesperson with a love of bikes and a passion for customer service.

Product & Operations Specialist – Cycling for Softies & BSpoke

The new hire will work closely with our other Brixton-based departments and will play an important role in the development and expansion of the brands. The focus will be on delivering a market-leading customer experience, building our product knowledge database, maintaining excellent relationships with our suppliers, and ensuring the successful operation of our overseas programmes.

Manager 360° Retail Experience (M/W/D) – Derby Cycle Werke GmbH

As a retail manager, you will be responsible for the development and introduction of the Kalkhoff brand and new products at our numerous retail and online partners in all European countries. You are the central point of contact for the sales department and their partners in order to develop concepts and to support the shops and online environments in introducing the best Kalkhoff experience.