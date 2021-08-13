Top five jobs of the week – 13th August

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Junior e-bike technician – Swytch

This role supports the team by maintaining and repairing our broad selection of bikes and Swytch kits stored in our workshop. It reports into our Head of Warranty and Technical Services, working closely with our Returns Assistant, and with a dotted line into our Senior Technician.

Deputy branch manager – Edinburgh Bicycle Co-op

This is a full-time, permanent role. You will report directly to the Branch Manager and will work closely with them in running the branch. You will be able to demonstrate strong leadership and organisational skills. You will be able to take responsibility, have the knowledge and experience to support the Branch Manager and deputise in their absence.

Cycle mechanic – Pedal Power Cardiff

Join Pedal Power Inclusive Cycling Charities workshop team and learn new skills and be part of the hub for inclusive cycling in South Wales. The role will require experience and good knowledge of bicycle repair and workshop experience with e-cycle and accessible or adaptive bike or trike experience desirable.

Buying admin assistant – Sigma Sports

As part of a dynamic and expanding purchasing team, you’ll be working directly with some of the world’s leading cycling brands to source a range of products that meet the needs of our passionate and enthusiastic customers. This diverse position plays a critical role in the day to day operation of Sigma Sports, with the opportunity for the right person to develop their purchasing skills and experience.

Cycling department manager – Decathlon

Store life is full of energy where no two days are the same, you’ll be sure to face some challenges but with the support of your team, we guarantee that you will surpass even your own expectations. Here are parts of the role where you can make the biggest difference in: people practices, including recruitment, training and development; leadership; market research; economic analysis and projection; financial management; commercial merchandising; and project management.