Top five jobs of the week – 13th March

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Events and marketing mechanic – Canyon Bicycles UK

The beating heart of Canyon is our industry-leading product. A company with countless pioneering technologies and award-winning designs. Every year we take our bikes on the road with a dedicated events team. This could be anything from our busy demo days to shooting video of new product for an upcoming launch. We require an experienced mechanic/technician to own and maintain our marketing fleet of bicycles to the highest possible standards. First impressions are everything so your standard of work will exceed expectations. As part of this role, you will be required to attend some events. This means that through peak season weekend work should be expected.

Brand portfolio manager – Orro Bikes – i-ride.co.uk

As one of the UK’s leading cycle distributors, i-ride.co.uk are looking to recruit a dedicated brand manager to service our growing dealer network for Orro Bikes. You’ll be joining a fast-paced sales environment where customer service is paramount. The brand manager role will entail dealing with sales, regular visits to key accounts, Merchandising and managing shop staff training programs, there will also be an opportunity to get involved in product development. This role is approximately half in the office and half on-the-road so being within commuting distance of our office is desired. Working closely with our Sales and Marketing teams, attending shows, events, shop open days and races will add extra variety and there will be opportunities for some international travel to meet suppliers and attend international trade shows.

Head shop mechanic/shop mechanic (2 vacancies) – The Bike Project

The Bike Project is a fun, interesting and supportive place. This is an exciting opportunity for two experienced bike shop mechanics with proven technical skills to join our growing technical team with the aim to head up bike servicing and repairs and to help manage and oversee the day-to-day operations at our new shop location. We particularly encourage applications from women, disabled, and Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) candidates, and those who have personal experience of being a refugee. The Bike Project is a Living Wage accredited employer.

Senior service technician – Canyon Bicycles

This is no ordinary service position. Providing great customer service is the most important part of our plans to grow the Canyon brand in the UK and our Technical Service team are the point of contact for Canyon service, repair and warranty consumers. Based in our Surrey Service Centre this role will primarily undertake Technical and Mechanical service along with warranty work across the whole model range of Canyon bicycles. Key tasks and responsibilities include: ownership of general mechanical duties across both Road and MTB platforms; experience of working with e-bike systems including, Shimano and Bosch; willing to attend technical training both in Germany and the UK; adoption of predefined timeframes for service works; documentation of individual service cases; bike cleaning and degreasing as required.

Francophone market/after-sales technician – Orbea

In order to reinforce our After-Sales Service in our offices in the Basque Country, we are looking for a French-speaker to manage the French and Belgian markets. This person will provide service to our clients, making any claim or query a positive experience for our dealers. We would like to have people with knowledge of the bicycle sector who are passionate about ensuring excellent quality and proactivity in Customer Service. They will be in charge of ensuring that our outside commercial networks have the relevant information they need for their management, properly and on time.