Top five jobs of the week – 13th November

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Senior mechanic – Giant Twickenham (Cadence)

We are looking for an experienced cycle mechanic to work in our Twickenham cycle hub. We have an opportunity to build a great team for the season ahead and our priority is to have a workshop team led by a highly motivated and conscientious senior mechanic. We think people work better when they look forward to going to work and we want everyone in our team happy and motivated so they positively engage with our customers to impress them every day.

Cycle market manager – Lyon Equipment Limited

Due to a change in structure, we are seeking to appoint a cycle market manager to develop and manage our cycle business. We are looking for a self-motivated, enthusiastic, organised individual with proven people and process management experience to lead our dynamic cycle team. A strong passion for cycling and knowledge of our products would be advantageous.

Full-time sales assistant – Leisure Lakes Bikes

We are now looking to recruit a full-time bicycle sales assistant at our busy Bury store. Leisure Lakes Bikes is an expanding family-run bicycle retailer, currently operating ten stores nationwide along with successful mail order and e-commerce operation. We are passionate about providing great customer service and as our product and customer client base is so diverse, we require a candidate with a good knowledge of all bikes from commute, road, hybrids etc to full suspension, electric mountain bikes and beyond.

Community manager (product + digital) – Cyclehoop

We are looking for an enthusiastic and dedicated community manager to create engaging, top-quality and effective marketing and communications. To help our team crystalise Cyclehoop as the top cycle parking and infrastructure creators in the UK. Our ideal candidate will love cycling and be sustainably minded. These interests will propel you to develop our product and digital strategy under the guidance of Cyclehoop’s marketing manager and alongside our community coordinator.

Senior bike mechanic – Carbon Bike Repair (2014) Ltd

The primary role will be to help to grow and manage our busy workshop. Carry out servicing, mechanical repairs, fitting new components, stripping and rebuilding bicycles. You will be trained to assist with bike inspections and carbon forensics for insurance claims and accurately fill out inspection reports. You will need to work closely with all members of staff to ensure the customer journey from beginning to end is efficient and meets the companies’ standards.

