Top five jobs of the week – 14th April

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Account Manager – South – Tenways UK

Tenways UK is seeking passionate representatives for the development and support of a UK-wide network of quality bicycle dealers. The Account Manager will take ownership of their territory and actively manage the development of new business in the area, as well as keeping existing customers happy and well served. This full time role is field based, and comes with a van, computer and phone, 23 days holiday, plus national holidays, and excellent support and guidance from a UK and international marketing and distribution team. There will be regular visits to the company offices in Bristol.

Cycle Technician – Primera Sports

We have a full time position for a cycle technician. 5 days per week with one weekday off and Sundays. Excellent rates of pay depending on experience. Very attractive discount scheme available. Pension scheme. Working with the world’s best brands. Based on the beautiful South Coast which is a very nice place to live and cycle. We have been established for 30 years and offer very secure employment. Dorset is a stunning area and well worth relocating to. We have several staff members who have relocated over time and all love life on the South Coast. New Forest one side and Purbeck Hills the other and of course the sea and beaches on your doorstep.

Sales Advisor/Workshop Mechanic – Giant York

This full-time permanent role is all about giving visitors to Giant a brilliant experience, by offering an unrivalled and tailored service. You will need to inspire and engage with customers’ cycling aspirations, help create a welcoming environment, and maintain the appearance of our vibrant store. The role also requires time on the tools in the workshop helping building new bikes for customers and servicing their existing rides.

Bicycle Mechanic – Cycle Solutions (Cycle to Work) Limited

We are a rapidly growing bike retailer, with even bigger plans on the horizon! We pride ourselves on a fast-moving, hard-working environment that is centred in delivering the highest levels of service for our customers and we cannot do that without people at all levels of our business who are as passionate about bikes as we are. We are looking for an enthusiastic and hardworking Bike Mechanic to become an integral part of our busy Cycle Solutions Workshop.

Lead Mechanic – Specialized Concept Store Ruislip

Specialized Concept Store Ruislip is looking to recruit a lead mechanic. This is a full time permanent position. We are looking for an experienced, qualified mechanic to take on the lead workshop role in our store. The suitable candidate must be at least Cytec 2 or equivalent. We are looking for a self motivated, knowledgeable person with a broad range of skills to include: Di2 servicing and maintenance, Etap servicing and maintenance, e-bike servicing and maintenance, wheel building, suspension set up, full custom bike builds, fault diagnostics, sourcing parts, and warranty claim processing.