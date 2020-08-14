Top five jobs of the week – 14th August

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Retail store manager – Fudges Cycle Store

As we approach the centenary of Fudges Cycle Store serving the riders of London and Surrey with our family-run retail stores, we are poised to start on a new journey and are looking to recruit additional teammates to join us & help deliver this new opportunity together. We provide a full range of bikes and accessories from the leading brands in cycling, and are looking to further build on our growing e-bike reputation, and look to become centres for e-bike excellence in the region.

Assistant manager – Hoops Velo

Due to expansion, we now require an assistant manager for our new store in Petersfield Hampshire. This store is a new addition to our small group of shops, located in the heart of the South Downs and with fantastic cycling right on our doorstep, we have hit the ground running. Stocking Whyte, Specialized and Cannondale, our showroom is in the heart of the town with great passing trade.

E-bike sales specialist – Fudges Cycle Store

Enhancing the existing experienced store team, the e-bike sales specialist role will help further support our growing reputation as the go-to store for e-bikes. Your enthusiasm, specialist knowledge and experience will help riders of all abilities discover the benefits of cycling with pedal assist technologies. Helping grow demand and increasing sales conversions across all categories of e-bike business by building a robust community of inspired riders and fans of the shop.

Assistant cycles workshop trainer – FTC – Activate Learning

We are currently looking for an experienced assistant cycles workshop trainer to join our existing team of passionate cycle training experts. You will be responsible for teaching, training and assessment of students and other client groups within the workshop, and in aiding the development of Cytech and ACA training courses, plus occasional cover for the sales team and attending trade shows.

Retail manager – The Hackney Peddler

Working alongside the workshop manager, you will be responsible for ensuring the smooth and efficient day to day running of the shop floor. This includes, but is not limited to:

– Bike and accessory sales to ensure company targets are met

– Visual merchandising the shop floor and regular display update

– Managing stock levels and making key decisions about stock and ordering whilst working within budgets

– Analysing sales figures and forecasting future sales volumes to maximise profits

– Becoming competent with our POS system Lightspeed

– Maintaining market awareness

