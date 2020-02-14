Top five jobs of the week – 14th February

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

2 x Cycle mechanic – MTB Monster

We are currently seeking two workshop mechanics to support us in delivering the highest standards of customer service.

The successful candidate’s duties will include:

– Building and carrying out PDI inspections on new bikes prior to delivery/collection

– Repairing and servicing customers bikes

– Building custom build bikes

– Booking in bikes for repairs and liaising with customers, face to face, online and on the telephone

– Setting customers up on new bikes

– Estimating costs (labour and parts) and providing customer quotes

– Liaising with suppliers and other professional bodies

– Maintaining a tidy working environment

– Maintaining a suitable level of industry knowledge and developments

– Covering the sales floor as and when required

Cycle retail sales staff – TBE Bikes

TBE Bikes is looking for experienced sales staff. Please read details at the bottom of this advertisement to confirm you are eligible, before applying. Applicants should be experienced in all aspects of cycle retail front of shop operations. Customer service should be your highest priority at work each day. Remuneration will be negotiable, dependant on experience. We are open to discussing assistance to get here, and with accommodation with successful applicants. All applicants must be eligible for a working holiday visa (subclass 417).

Sales assistant – The Bike Project

The Bike Project is a fun, interesting and supportive place. This is an exciting opportunity for someone who loves delivering excellent customer service and is interested in bikes, to work alongside mechanics, in a new retail team. We particularly encourage applications from women, disabled, and Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) candidates, and those who have personal experience of being a refugee. The Bike Project is a living wage accredited employer.

Mechanic – Strype Street Cycles

Our workshop is getting busier by the day and we are looking for a full-time mechanic to join the team. You’ll be carrying out general service work on both road and time trial bikes, building custom bikes and making post bike fit component changes and PDIs. We are interested in applications from either experienced mechanics – used to working on high-end machinery or novice mechanics that we can train over the coming months, gradually introducing you to more complex work as your skills develop to our required standard. To work in our workshop you’ll need to be methodical, demonstrate high attention to detail, solve problems in a calm thoughtful manner and maintain a spotless work area. You also need to be able to (and enjoy) interacting with customers so you can communicate any problems with their bicycles and explain how they have been resolved when picking up.

Head shop mechanic/shop mechanic (2 vacancies) – The Bike Project

This is an exciting opportunity for two experienced bike shop mechanics with proven technical skills to join our growing technical team with the aim to head up bike servicing and repairs and to help manage and oversee the day-to-day operations at our new shop location.

The successful applicant will need to be able to demonstrate the following:

– A minimum of three years of experience in a commercial bike repairs shop, or an equivalent setting, with an expectation to complete three complete bike services in a 7.5hr shift

– Can demonstrate high levels of retail customer service and can create own upselling opportunities

– Ability to manage own workload and meet the expectations of a target driven workplace

– A recognised cycle maintenance and repair Level 2 Qualification, such as City and Guilds, Cytech, or equivalent. Unqualified mechanics with extensive workshop experience and a proven track record may also be considered