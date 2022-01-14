Top five jobs of the week – 14th January

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Partner Success Manager – Bikmo

We are seeking an experienced partner success manager to lead, nurture and grow our existing and new partnerships portfolio. Bikmo is the official insurance partner for British Cycling, Brompton, Pure Electric, Deliveroo, Cycling Ireland, Cyclescheme and BikeRegister to name a few and we’ve got a busy pipeline ahead of us. We are looking for someone to help shape and execute the partnerships strategy across the UK & IE. This is an exciting opportunity for a smart, creative and driven individual to take a leading role in the success of our partnerships, and working with leading brands in the world of bikes and outdoor sports.

Internal Sales – Weldtite

This is a fantastic opportunity for a proactive, customer focused sales professional or graduate who is looking to develop in an international role and achieve strong sales results. We are looking for a proactive, self-starter with a can-do attitude who thrives on building and maintaining customer relationships. Ideally you will have previous experience talking directly to customers to build relationships and grow sales. You will proactively manage all aspects of internal sales and dealing with incoming queries in a professional and efficient manner.

Sales Agent/ Distributor – Dahon North America, Inc.

Dahon is expanding multiple sales channels around the world. We are looking for individuals who are interested in growing with our company and expanding our brand. We are experiencing phenomenal growth as a direct result of our success. We have significantly increased our clients’ revenue by attracting new customers and elevating our products to new tiers of distribution. We are looking to expand into different markets and take on new campaigns.

Workshop Manager – Wheelbase Midlands

We are currently looking for an outstanding applicant to be the Full Time Workshop Manager at our brand-new retail store – Wheelbase Midlands in Coventry in a fully fitted Park Tools workshop. We are looking for someone with previous cycle workshop experience, who is confident and capable of delivering a first-class experience to our valued customers. Plus manage your team of mechanics and support the store manager and sales team.

Cycling Event Team Member – Glorious Gravel Ltd

The role can be varied and best summed up as getting stuck in with whatever is necessary to make the event day run smoothly. You might be signing in riders at registration, providing refreshments at feed stops, helping with route signage, loading/unloading vans or more usually a combination of those over the weekend. Most importantly you’ll be a friendly face making our riders feel welcome and helping them enjoy their time with us.