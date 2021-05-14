Top five jobs of the week – 14th May

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Bike mechanic – Cookson Cycles Ltd

We are looking for individuals with experience in delivering the highest standards of customer service in a bike workshop. The successful candidate will ideally be qualified to Cytech Level 2 with experience working with Bosch e-bikes, electronic gearing, and suspension servicing. The successful candidate will be joining an established team within a professional and forward-thinking retail environment. As such, you will have the opportunity to put your ideas forward and to contribute to the ongoing development of the business.

Senior technician – Specialized Concept Store Ruislip

Specialized Concept Store Ruislip is looking for a senior technician to join our busy workshop team. We want a technically minded individual with a love of everything cycling who understands the importance of taking care of our customers. We are looking for someone who is comfortable both fixing bicycles and talking to customers. The ideal person enjoys being hands-on, is organised and able to follow a process. You must be able to complete repairs to an exceptional standard in a set amount of time.

Front of house sales – Strype Street Cycles

The role will be multi-faceted. Most of your day will be spent advising customers – helping them with their bike and other purchases as well as dealing with service issues. As bike fitting is at the core of everything we do, you will need to understand that process and ideally have an interest in training to be a bike fitter. There may also be an element of purchasing and returns handling in the role and occasionally you may be called upon to lead a shop ride or help with marketing events outside of the store.

Deputy branch manager – Edinburgh Bicycle Co-op

Based in our Leeds Branch in Chapel Allerton, you will report directly to the branch manager and will work closely with them in running the branch. You will be able to demonstrate strong leadership and organisational skills, be able to take responsibility, have the knowledge and experience to support the branch manager and deputise in their absence. You’ll possess drive, be able to inspire, motivate, train and manage a sales team to provide an exceptional customer experience whilst delivering sales to target. An eye for detail, determination and the ability to identify and act on opportunities are key to the role.

Workshop manager – Edinburgh Bicycle Co-operative Ltd

Duties include:

– Working with the branch manager and deputy manager to support the efficient and effective running of the workshop

– Managing the team of mechanics and ensuring the smooth running of the workshop to achieve targets

– Setting high standards of customer service, including complaint resolution if required

– Running and monitoring administrative systems and processes

– Acting as duty manager, if required

