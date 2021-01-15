Top five jobs of the week – 15th January

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Workshop manager – Pure Electric

This is an exciting opportunity in our new and soon to open Leeds store for a current workshop manager or an experienced bicycle mechanic looking for the next step in their career. Reporting to the Leeds store manager, you will be an integral part of the success of the overall store performance. Leading the workshop department, you will be responsible for all build and maintenance tasks ensuring output is on time and of the highest standard.

Full-time workshop mechanic – Apex Cycles

We are looking for a full-time workshop mechanic in our busy South London store. The workshop is always busy so we are looking for a technician that works well under pressure and to a high standard, bicycle workshop experience is essential and Cytec 2 would be desirable. The candidate must have a good working knowledge of all major gear systems including electronic and be competent with servicing hydraulic brakes.

Senior product manager (apparel) – Madison

As part of our continuous growth and development, we are now seeking to recruit a senior product manager (clothing) to join our team. It is an exciting time for cycling and Madison’s brands and so this role is a great opportunity for the successful candidate. We are looking to employ a product lead with experience of managing and developing commercially successful clothing ranges in the bicycle or technical sports apparel markets.

South West area manager – Muc-Off

A fantastic opportunity has arisen for an enthusiastic South West area manager to join one of the UK’s fastest-growing extreme sports companies. The successful applicant will be responsible for providing merchandising solutions and sales support to our UK dealer network. This is not a role for the faint-hearted, Muc-Off moves at a rapid pace and you will need to have the ability to think on your feet, re-prioritise quickly and problem solve. Meticulous organisation will be crucial, along with a good sense of humour.

Full-time sales/shop assistant – Apex Cycles

We are looking for a full-time sales/shop assistant in our busy South London store. Being the first point contact for customers we are looking for someone personable and knowledgable with enthusiasm and passion for cycling. A good telephone manner will help with answering inquiries from customers. You will be based on our shop sales floor, helping provide information about and sell our bikes and products. Good I.T skills will help with our POS till system, although full training on this will be given.

