Top five jobs of the week – 15th May

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Store manager – On Yer Bike Cycles Ltd

We currently have three stores, in Burnley, Blackburn (Giant) and Lancaster, and we are looking for a Store Manager to join our successful business, as part of our team. We are looking for an exceptional store manager with the following qualities

– Strong retail experience, cycle trade an advantage

– Management and leadership skills

– Passion for cycling and sound knowledge of bicycle mechanics

– Business acumen/financial awareness

– Flexibility

-Sound interpersonal skills

Senior mechanic – Bikeworks

Bikeworks is a social enterprise that uses cycling as a tool to tackle social and environmental challenges. Since opening up in 2006, we have been delivering innovative community cycling across London and the surrounding areas. We are looking for an experienced bicycle mechanic to join our busy workshop located in East London. This is a small workshop that can accommodate only two mechanics at a time. Therefore, you will need to be able to work independently, while also enjoy working closely with colleagues.

Head of brands and marketing – parts and accessories – Raleigh

As the head of brands and marketing manager, you will need to develop, maintain and implement the business development plan for our key strategic parts and accessories brands. You will be the driving force behind identifying, nurturing and implementing the key consumer, channel and product strategies needed to realise the full market share and sales potential for the brands for which you are responsible. Overseeing the whole brand portfolio, marketing and management of a team of brand managers that will implement these strategic business plans for each brand.

Lead mechanic – Cycleworks UK Ltd

We require a lead mechanic for a busy workshop in our Petersfield shop. It is varied work, split fairly evenly between road and mountain, with the majority of bikes being higher end. We offer a very well equipped workshop which is spacious and well lit, in a shop with a friendly, flexible team and shower facilities for cycle commuting. Salary is dependent upon experience but is more than locally competitive. We value diversity and encourage applications from men and women. The shop itself is located in the heart of Petersfield, selling Specialized, Whyte and Ridgeback as its main brands alongside a varied portfolio of parts and accessories.

Bicycle mechanics – Balfe’s Bikes

Bicycle mechanics required for an immediate start in Crawley:

– Workshop managers

– Experienced mechanics

– Bike builders (apprenticeships available)

We are recruiting for managers, bike builders and experienced mechanics in our new Crawley warehouse. We can offer competitive salaries plus benefits and great opportunities to further develop your career within our expanding business.