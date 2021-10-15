Top five jobs of the week – 15th October

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Bike mechanic – FlyUp LTD

We are currently looking for a full-time bike mechanic to come and join our awesome team. Working in the bike shop at the 417 Bike Park, you will be looking after customers bikes and the hire fleet. You will also be working in our bike shop so a good understanding of MTB products is a must. What we are looking for: fantastic customer service skills with a friendly approach; experience of bike mechanics; thorough, methodical approach with good attention to detail; capacity to work quickly and efficiently and a fast learner; confident, with strong verbal communication skills; ability to cope well under pressure; able to work independently and as a team player; retail experience preferable; passionate about bikes and cycling.

R&D manager – Frog Bikes

Frog Bikes is seeking applications for an R&D manager to join our R&D team on a full time, permanent basis. The R&D manager will be supporting the R&D and product teams with the development and improvement of children’s bikes and bike components. Specific responsibilities: formulate design requirements and design briefs; create design solutions; create 3D drawings of various bike components; implement and analyse mechanical stress testing; assemble and test bikes and components for R&D purposes; liaise with relevant suppliers; work with the rest of the R&D and product team.

Cycling fundraiser – Action Medical Research

Are you an experienced and passionate cyclist with a demonstrable interest in charity fundraising events? If so, it’s time to join the Events Team at Action Medical Research. We are seeking an ambitious self-starter to help grow the charity’s cycling income. You will be responsible for delivering a program of cycling challenge events and excellent stewardship to those who cycle for Action.

Workshop mechanic – Beyond Bikes

We are looking to recruit an enthusiastic and customer-facing workshop mechanic to work in our well-equipped workshop, carrying out high-quality builds and servicing of bikes from entry-level through to the highest spec. You will be part of a team of male and female mechanics under the supervision of our highly respected workshop manager with over 20 years of experience.

Full-time salesperson and stock administrator – Red Kite Cycles

This is an exciting opportunity to join our friendly and expert team at Red Kite Cycles as our profile as an excellent local bike shop continues to grow and grow. If you are a real cycling enthusiast, enjoy working as part of a team and providing a first-rate service to customers, and if you have the skills required then we’d love to hear from you. The successful candidate will be part of the shop floor team, responsible for face-to-face sales and looking after customer enquiries. They will also be tasked with aspects of stock control and management to support the purchasing process.