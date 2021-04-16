Top five jobs of the week – 16th April

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Bicycle mechanic – Alpha Cycle Worx

We are looking for a mechanic who shares our passion for mud-laden enduro bikes, ultra-aero road bikes, commuter bikes and everything in between! The perfect candidate would be eager to share their wealth of cycling knowledge with our customers, be a problem solver and a team player. Initially, the vacancy is for 2-3 months working Tuesday-Friday weekly plus one weekend in every three; however, there is the chance for this to be a permanent role for the right applicant.

Workshop services manager – Fudges Cycle Store

Enhancing our experienced store team, the workshop services manager role will strengthen and support our customer-focused retail team. Your enthusiasm, specialist knowledge and experience will help riders of all abilities discover the benefits of cycling by delivering efficient workshop management, 1st class mechanical skills and class-leading customer service.

Cycle mechanic – Arthur Caygill Cycles

Cycle Mechanic, this is a full-time position. We are looking for someone to start as soon as possible working a 40 hour week, wages and holidays to be discussed depending on qualifications to hand. Your day-to-day duties may include: building a bike from scratch to a customer’s specification or to build for our showroom, identifying problems with a bike and discussing solutions with the customer, estimating the cost of repairs and giving quotes, carrying out a bike service and safety check, and more.

Store managers – Balfe’s Bikes

We are looking for experienced managers with great team-building and communicative skills to join our growing team. The ideal applicants will need to hit the ground running, with previous store manager experience. We can offer a highly competitive salary plus benefits and great opportunities to further develop your career within an expanding business.

Sales assistant – Arthur Caygill Cycles

You will need to be inspiring enthusiastic and engage with customers and help create a welcoming environment, and maintain a well-stocked shop, also taking on board any ordering of stock that may be needed. We are looking for a natural communicator who is passionate about both cycling, bikes and anything cycling related. A knowledge of cycling and the products we sell is an advantage but training can be given for the right person.

