Top five jobs of the week – 16th July

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Mechanical designer or product designer – Tailfin

At Tailfin, we design, engineer and manufacture technical bikepacking equipment. Based in the heart of Bristol, we’re a small but growing team of bike lovers who are passionate about the outdoors, innovation and breaking the status quo. Your role will offer you the perfect opportunity to lead projects and use your knowledge and experience to offer innovative solutions to bring products from concept through to manufacture and beyond. As we continue to grow as a company, we can offer you a multitude of projects to be involved in and the opportunity for you to develop as an individual.

E-cargo bike mechanic – Zedify London

Zedify is shaking things up in the logistics sector by transforming the way first and last-mile deliveries are done. Our unique system for consolidated, zero-emission deliveries ensures consumers get their items how and when they want, and is helping to create healthier, more liveable cities. Zedify is looking to recruit an experienced mechanic & delivery rider to join our team. We’re after a friendly and hard-working individual who’s keen to work in a small start-up business with great ambitions to transform deliveries in cities. Zedify is a Living Wage Employer.

The role: Zedify is looking for a senior mechanic at our London depot to lead on the maintenance of our fleet of electric cargo bikes and trikes. This is a full-time position, which will require occasional test riding of all of our vehicles to ensure roadworthiness. Part-time and flexible work may also be available.

Junior social media and marketing executive – Unearth Marketing Ltd

Unearth Marketing is a new agency focused on helping small independent brands make the most of their marketing activity. Though only founded in 2020, we are growing quickly with a rapidly expanding client base from the world of outdoor pursuits. As a small team, everybody chips in wherever they can: roles are not too rigidly defined, and we foster a culture of openness and transparency to ensure we work at our collective best to deliver the best results for each client. We are looking for an extra pair of hands to assist with the day-to-day workload for a range of clients. This will include implementing social media strategies, researching and writing product copy to fit the client’s identity, creating email newsletters and liaising with clients.

Bike mechanic – The London Cycle Workshop

The London Cycle Workshop is an established and growing presence in the London bike repair market with stores in Battersea, Hammersmith and Sheen. We have ambitious plans for expansion with a new store planned to open in Ealing later this year. We cannot meet our goals without good quality staff with a genuine enthusiasm for bicycles and cycling. We are now recruiting established bike mechanics. If you’d like to be part of our enthusiastic and vibrant team, please read on.

Bike mechanic – Recyke y’bike

Job description:

The role involves carrying out bike repairs as well as refurbishing donated bikes. Day to day duties include:

– Carrying out bike servicing and repairs as required

– Assisting customers with queries and sales

– Diagnosing mechanical issues on bikes, discussing solutions and costs with customers

– Working on donated bikes to make them ready for sale in the shop

– Supporting and training volunteers

Read the July issue of BikeBiz below: