Top five jobs of the week – 16th October

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Store manager – Pinarello

You will be accountable for all aspects of the store; revenue, inventory, purchasing and maintaining effectively an EPOS system. You will serve customers showing high standards of customer care at all times, providing a helpful and friendly service, in order to maximise sales and profit. You will lead effectively a team of three people, with the ability to communicate well with customers and management and demonstrate a passion for the brand. Ideally, you will have experience in a store management role, preferably within the bicycle industry.

Senior technician – Specialized Concept Store Ruislip

We want a technically minded individual with a love of everything cycling who understands the importance of taking care of our customers. We are looking for someone who is comfortable both fixing bicycles and talking to customers. The ideal person enjoys being hands-on, is organised and able to follow a process. You must be able to complete repairs to an exceptional standard in a set amount of time. Strong problem-solving skills are essential, the ability to use your initiative whilst working independently with a friendly and flexible attitude.

Sales and customer care advisor – Sigma Sports

Are you a passionate cyclist with a strong work ethic and excellent customer care skills? Due to increased growth, we are seeking a self-motivated, organised team player with an upbeat demeanour, excellent telephone and computer skills, to provide exceptional advice and customer care. This position requires an enthusiastic work ethic, plus experience, knowledge and a passion for road and MTB cycling products. Triathlon product knowledge is an added bonus!

Cycles workshop trainer – Activate Learning

Due to continued high demand, we are seeking to recruit a new workshop trainer to set up and run a new cycle mechanic workshop in Bracknell. This position is a fixed contract and will be reviewed at the end of that period – based on the ongoing demand for training. You will deliver teaching, training and assessment to our students and ensure your workshop is kept in pristine condition and to manage a consumables budget within target and to ensure all our KPI are achieved.

Senior brand manager – Sportline/Madison

As the senior brand manager, you will be responsible for developing and managing the go-to-market strategy for Ridgeback and Genesis whilst also supporting our direct to consumer Saracen business. You will work with the business and product development team to help create the range in line with the brand vision. You will be responsible for managing our pricing structures and support both the sales and marketing departments to maximise brand equity and sales potential. Previous commercial or brand experience in the cycling or sports equipment markets is essential.

