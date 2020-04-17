Top five jobs of the week – 17th April

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Bike workshop and retail coordinator – Greener Kirkcaldy

Greener Kirkcaldy is starting up a new social enterprise project – a community bike shop offering bike servicing and repairs, sales of refurbished bikes, and a small range of accessories. We are looking for a bike workshop and retail coordinator to play a key role in the start-up, development and operations of the project. You will lead a small team to repair and service bikes, upcycle donated bikes for sale, deliver Dr Bike events, and deliver basic and advanced bike maintenance workshops.

Senior mechanic – The Bike Project

The Bike Project is a fun, interesting and supportive place. This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced mechanic to join our growing technical team to help manage and oversee the day-to-day operations in our London workshop. We are looking for someone who can help us pursue our charitable mission and sustain our commitment to support refugees throughout the UK. We particularly encourage applications from women, disabled, and Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) candidates, and those who have personal experience of being a refugee. The Bike Project is a Living Wage accredited employer.

UK customer service agent – YT-Industries

A fantastic opportunity has arisen for an enthusiastic customer service agent to join our new YT UK team. The role will be based in our new building within the Surrey Hills. The mission for the customer service agent is to become one of the faces of YT UK. It is important to ensure that each potential and existing customer have an exceptional experience. The customer service agent will act as an extension of YT brand and show our customers our core values, accomplished by answering every question and greeting our customers in a pleasant, efficient and professional manner.

Apprentice bicycle technician/mechanic – havebike

havebike is currently looking for enthusiastic cycle loving apprentice bicycle technicians/mechanics who are willing and able to uphold our reputation for excellence, professionalism and fairness in the workplace – whilst offering each and every customer outstanding service: first time, every time.

Full-time sales assistant – Balfe’s Bikes

Following the complete refurbishment and expansion of our Reigate store, we are recruiting for full-time sales assistants. If you love bikes you will love our Reigate store. We have a wide range of premium brands and a large, loyal and varied customer base. We can offer a highly competitive salary plus benefits and great opportunities to further develop your career within an expanding business.