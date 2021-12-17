Top five jobs of the week – 17th December

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Brand Project Manager – H&I Adventures Ltd

This is a new position with H+I Media Management, part of H&I Adventures Ltd to manage projects, events and ambassadors on behalf of our major brand partners. The Brand Project Manager will join the team to ramp up these core services that we deliver to our key partners. The role is full-time and, ideally, based at our brand-new, custom-built HQ just outside Inverness, the capital of the Highlands. The position also involves international travel to partner events across Europe.

Territory Sales Manager – Hiplok

This is an exciting opportunity for a role within a highly innovative, fast-paced and fast-growing bicycle and outdoor lifestyle security company, Hiplok. Reporting to the Commercial Director, you will be responsible for growing sales through Hiplok’s existing international distribution and retail networks as well as developing new opportunities to grow sales in the wider cycling and leisure markets. Working with all departments of the business, yours will be a key and visible role in this dynamic and rapidly growing business. You will take responsibility for building successful and sustainable sales growth in line with the overall objective of the business.

Workshop Manager – Hoops Velo

We are looking for an experienced technician who wants to progress their career or a Workshop Manager who is looking for a change. Who are we looking for? The ideal candidate will be a conscientious, hard-working and dedicated individual who appreciates quality and attention to detail within a workshop environment. You will also be responsible for the upkeep of the workshop. This will include, but not limited to stock control, liaising with customers and keeping the workshop in a clean and tidy environment.

Warranty Technician – ZyroFisher

This is an exciting opportunity to join the Technical Support team at ZyroFisher in the role of Warranty Technician. Based in Darlington and reporting to the Technical Support Manager, the position is responsible for after sales warranty and technical support for all brands in the ZyroFisher portfolio excluding SRAM. Working alongside the existing team you will process, repair and service returned products, recording these using Microsoft excel, brand portal websites and other software systems.

Internal Sales Account Executive – Moore Large

Working in conjunction with the Field Sales Account Manager, the key responsibility of the role is to build, maintain and proactively manage all aspects of external sales accounts and calls whilst also dealing with incoming queries in a professional and efficient manner through to fruition. The role is designed to operate a Monday-Friday working week between the hours of 9.00 am to 5.30 pm however there is an expectation that additional hours maybe required to meet the demands of the job role.