Top five jobs of the week – 17th January

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

PR manager – SHIFT Active Media

Do you have 2+ years working in PR, as well as a love for cycling? SHIFT Active Media is looking for a PR manager to help grow our client base and build lasting relationships in the cycling industry. You will drive client PR strategy and, along with the account management team, become a key contact for our clients. We are ambitious to develop our clients’ brands. As PR manager, you will work with the account management, social media and creative teams, as well as members of senior management here at SHIFT.

IBD sales manager – Chicken CycleKit Ltd

To further develop and support our IBD network, we are recruiting for a new position of IBD sales manager. Based in our Bedfordshire head office and reporting directly to the sales director, you will be responsible for controlling all sales channels to our network of IBDs. The primary objective of the role is to support and manage our internal and external IBD sales team and to manage and grow sales through this important channel.

Brand portfolio manager – Fulcrum Wheels – i-ride.co.uk

To maintain these high standards and support our state-of-the-art B2B website we are looking to recruit an enthusiastic brand manager to enhance and grow the Fulcrum Wheels brand in the UK marketplace. Fulcrum wheels is a premium brand for both road and off-road wheels. The role will entail range management, regular visits to key accounts, merchandising, product placement. Sponsorship and managing shop staff training programmes along with dealer trips will also be part of the role.

Warehouse operative – Merlin Cycles

Warehouse operative for our busy e-commerce B2C goods-in and goods-out departments. We have two positions which are flexible depending on your particular skill set. Main duties to include: picking orders, checking of picked orders, stock replenishment, delivery checking and stock put away and stock location management. Requirements: enthusiastic and a good team player, knowledge of cycling and cycle components helpful but not essential, good basic computer skills, ability to work on your feet all day, ability to work under pressure on the busy days, and accuracy and attention to detail.

Bicycle technician – Plush Hill Cycles

What we are looking for? Customer-focused and able to develop customer relationships; able to provide quality back up support for the rest of the team; happy to step out of the workshop to assist customers and colleagues; an experienced mechanic, qualified to at least Cytech level 2 (level 3 preferred) or equivalent; methodical with a high level of accuracy and attention to detail; good at solving problems with a ‘can do’ proactive approach; and more.