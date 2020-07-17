Top five jobs of the week – 17th July

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Freelance technician/cycle mechanic – Dorvics Cycles

We are continuing to develop and expand the workshop side of our business and so are looking for a Cytech qualified individual to join our team on a freelance/contractor basis. Although the main purpose of this role is on our workshop side of the business, we will require you to be flexible and willing to learn/be involved with the retail side of the business as and when needed. Knowledge and a passion for cycling are vital as are being presentable, polite and customer-focused as our workshop is open plan within the shop.

Shop manager – The Electric transport shop

We are looking for a motivated shop manager with relevant experience who wants a new challenge with an employer with acknowledged foresight in an industry that’s going to be huge.

Role summary:

– To manage store resources and be responsible for developing business and maintaining store services at our Oxford store

– To actively maximise shop turnover and build profitability by ensuring relevant local awareness of the store and by providing the best e-bike retail experience in your area

– To keep good records and make management reports as required

Bike mechanic – Bolt Bikes

Responsibilities:

– Communicate with our customer service team to schedule customer appointments

– Be customer service oriented and personable as you are the face of our company

– Repair bicycles to UK Cytech standards (or equivalent) and assess any damage to the bike to determine whether it is wear and tear or damage

– Maintaining a consistent inventory and order parts when necessary

– Assemble new e-bikes and perform quality control checks to ensure the safety of all bicycles

– Maintain and update our systems by recording all the work you do

– Support the marketing of our e-bikes through various channels e.g. at delivery partner hubs, social media etc

– Provide feedback about e-bikes and work with colleagues on ways we can improve our product or service

Bike mechanic – J.Laverack Bicycles Ltd

About you… You are a dynamic individual with a positive can-do attitude with some experience of bikes and enthusiasm for cycling. You are keen to join a small friendly team where you can make a real difference and help grow the business. A Cytech qualification is beneficial, however on the job training will be provided for anyone with the right skills and a passion to learn. Built to the highest standards; every bespoke bike build is a customer’s dream project that needs to be assembled to the highest standard and J.Laverack’s in-house style.

Workshop mechanic – Canyon UK

This is no ordinary mechanic position. Providing great customer service is the most important part of our plans to grow the Canyon brand in the UK and our technical service team are the point of contact for Canyon service, repair and warranty consumers. Based in our Surrey Service Centre this role will primarily undertake technical and mechanical service along with warranty work across the whole model range of Canyon bicycles.

Read the July edition of BikeBiz below: