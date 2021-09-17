Top five jobs of the week – 17th September

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…
Bike hire manager – BikePark Wales
We are recruiting for a bike hire manager to lead our expanding hire team. The ideal candidate will be a fun, engaging individual who is organised, experienced and great with people. Previous management experience is essential for this role, as you will be responsible for leading and developing a large team. You will be responsible for providing industry-leading levels of service, which includes maintaining our extensive fleet of Trek bikes to the highest of standards.
Workshop technicians – Bike Factory Chester Ltd
We are an independently owned store in the busy city of Chester, we are looking to recruit both full and part-time experienced workshop technicians. You must have the following qualities to complement our existing team and to give our customers the best retail and service experience.
– Experience of carrying out custom builds and pre-delivery inspection of new bicycles
– Able to service maintain and carry out repairs to all brands of bikes
– E-bike knowledge is favoured but training is available
– A Cytech Level 2 qualification is preferable
– Ability to work as part of a team, and have good time management skills
– Advising customers on repairs and have good communication skills
– Presentable appearance and be computer literate
– Have experience in delivering excellent customer service
Bike hire supervisor – BikePark Wales
An exciting, rare opportunity has arisen for a skilled mechanic to join our amazing team as the bike hire supervisor. The successful candidate will be a fun, engaging individual who is organised, experienced and great with people. Previous leadership skills are essential for this role, as you will be working alongside the management team leading the hire team in delivering a world class service and standards on our extensive fleet. The candidate must be qualified to a minimum Cytech Level 2, with previous experience within a workshop environment.
Shop technical assistant – The Bike Project
We are looking for a technical assistant for our London shop. This is a developmental role for a cycling enthusiast who wants build experience in the bike industry. The role provides the opportunity to work in a dynamic retail setting and to gain practical bike maintenance skills over time. Technical assistants support the efficiency of the wider technical spaces by taking on tasks that allow technicians to focus their resources on output related activities. It is an exciting time to join our retail arm as we plan our move from Deptford to new premises in Camberwell Rd, South London.
We are currently seeking applications for an experienced, enthusiastic and hands on Store Manager to take full responsibility for the day to day management of our Alpine Bikes store on Holburn Street, Aberdeen. Your primary responsibilities are to manage, develop and critically assess retail activities within the store whilst consistently promoting exceptional customer service standards. In addition, you will be responsible for ensuring that all possible avenues are explored to help drive the commercial success of the store in terms of sales and profitability.