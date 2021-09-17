Top five jobs of the week – 17th September

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Bike hire manager – BikePark Wales

We are recruiting for a bike hire manager to lead our expanding hire team. The ideal candidate will be a fun, engaging individual who is organised, experienced and great with people. Previous management experience is essential for this role, as you will be responsible for leading and developing a large team. You will be responsible for providing industry-leading levels of service, which includes maintaining our extensive fleet of Trek bikes to the highest of standards.

Workshop technicians – Bike Factory Chester Ltd

We are an independently owned store in the busy city of Chester, we are looking to recruit both full and part-time experienced workshop technicians. You must have the following qualities to complement our existing team and to give our customers the best retail and service experience.

– Experience of carrying out custom builds and pre-delivery inspection of new bicycles

– Able to service maintain and carry out repairs to all brands of bikes

– E-bike knowledge is favoured but training is available

– A Cytech Level 2 qualification is preferable

– Ability to work as part of a team, and have good time management skills

– Advising customers on repairs and have good communication skills

– Presentable appearance and be computer literate

– Have experience in delivering excellent customer service

Bike hire supervisor – BikePark Wales