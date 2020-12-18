Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

E-bike workshop manager – Swytch Technology

The workshop manager will be responsible for the overall running and management of our workshop. The role will report into Dmitro Khroma, CTO and Co-Founder, and will be supported by one team member, already in the role. This role will cover four key areas: R&D, technical customer support, returns and warranty, and video production.

Sales and customer care consultant – Dolan Bikes LTD

Due to the expansion of Dolan Bikes, the position of sales and customer care consultant, on a full-time basis, is now available. Primarily based in our showroom, completing daily operations including in-person, phone and email communication with our growing customer base, the role of sales and customer care consultant is ideal for a motivated, sales-focused person.

Workshop manager – The Green Jersey CC Ltd

Looking for a new challenge? Want to work in a vibrant, fun environment? We are looking for a mechanic who is at the top of their game. We have a busy workshop that needs knowledge of all the current top-end products, both road and MTB. Our brands include Ridley, Merckx, Basso, Marin, Frog and Orro. You will need a minimum of five years experience, ride a bike regularly, be a bit OCD about your workshop and be a team player. We will offer an industry-leading salary for your 40 hour week. Plus all the usual perks of working in the trade.

Bicycle service technician – Trek Bicycle Store Bath

Do you have a passion for customer service excellence, sharing their enthusiasm for cycling, whilst also having the ability and knowledge to perform all repairs and servicing? Do you have a working knowledge of current standards and practices in the bicycle industry? Your key responsibilities will include: building new bikes for our customers and the sales floor, repairs on all types of bikes, planning and monitoring of a bike building schedule to ensure all deadlines are met, continuous training on proper techniques and methods and providing our customers with a high level of customer service.

Mechanic, e-bikes – Surge Bikes

Our team is energetic and we have expansion plans for 2021 for both our store and web business allowing plenty of career opportunities for the right candidate. Working with some of the top brands in the industry including Orbea, Merida, Tern, Haibike and more will mean you’re always working on the latest bikes/drive systems and always on premium products. The ideal candidate will be self-motivated, energetic & hold a qualification to Cytech Level 2 or higher (or equivalent).

