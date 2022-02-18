Top five jobs of the week – 18th February

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Bicycle Mechanic – R-evolution

This is an additional role due to the growth of R-evolution across the Humber region. We are a developing and expanding charity that supports people from all backgrounds with purposeful activity in line with skills gaps. R-evolution provides training and experience in a workshop environment, life coaching, cycle maintenance training and horticulture training. The overall purpose of this role is to provide expert cycle mechanic skills to check and repair bikes across the Humber. Ensuring cycles are repaired to a safe standard. This is a customer-facing role including retail, events, and demonstrations.

Mechanic – ImpressedLondon LTD

As one of our Mechanics, tinkering on your bike will no longer be just a hobby. We want hands-on, technically-minded individuals who understand the importance of taking care of our customer’s pride and joy. You will be helping keep our customer’s wheels turning. What we expect from you: experience in a bike shop environment is essential; adept in mechanical repairs; personable outgoing nature that can proactively build great relationships with our customers; be approachable and able to demonstrate strong communication skills that are tailored to customers with varying levels of cycling experience; a flexible and adept team player; and strong problem-solving skills.

Bike Mechanic – Bike Hero

We are looking for a full-time experienced mechanic to join our workshop in Chertsey, Surrey. The right candidate will be joining a small but fast-growing team in which there are exciting opportunities to assist in having a real impact in the development of the business through the initial months from launch to setting up new premises in the future. Our Bicycle Mechanics are at the core of everything we do. You must have experience working as a mechanic in order to hit the ground running. The role is full-time with flexibility required to cover weekend work on a shift basis.

Bike Mechanic Apprenticeship – Wisper Electric Bikes

A brilliant opportunity to become a level 3 Cyctech qualified Cycle Technician. The purpose of the role is to learn how to diagnose and repair bikes, deliver maintenance service whilst ensuring the customers receive the best experience in the process. Outline of day to day duties: all aspects of servicing e-bikes; mechanical and electrical bike repairs; diagnosing and troubleshooting; all aspects of e-bikes building – from frame up; customer service – telephone, email, in-person; technical customers support; inventory management and business administration; and support in other areas of the business if and when needed.

Product and Warranty Assistant – Reid Bikes

The successful candidate will be working alongside our product, supply chain team and managing director. We are looking for someone who is experienced in this field, with a strong knowledge of bike product and remote communication of suppliers them via third party assemblers. We need someone who can slip seamlessly into our growing team, adding value and experience where we need it as a business. The role is based at our modern head office in Poole, close to local nature reserves and bridleways.