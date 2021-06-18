Top five jobs of the week – 18th June

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…
Social media executive – ProBikeKit
Our marketing team is growing rapidly, and we’re now looking for a social media executive to expand our reach across all things social, alongside our brand manager. This is an all-encompassing media management role – looking at growing new and existing social channels, considering both engagement and commercial metrics. There are elements of design, customer service, brand management and strategy planning along with the wider team – across multiple international accounts.
Full-time mechanic – Ride Bikes Wales
We are excited to offer the position of bicycle technician at Ride Bikes Wales. You will work alongside one other full-time mechanic and a part-time bicycle assembler. This full-time position is for a technician who will have cycle industry experience and be comfortable in working with the latest electronic groupsets, full-suspension frame bearings replacements and hydraulic disc braking systems. At the workshop will be building and preparing high-quality bicycles for our customers and the level of service must be high to meet their expectations. We would like you to develop a relationship with our customers to continue the ongoing maintenance required to keep their bikes performing the best they can.
Aftermarket territory manager – SRAM Europe Sales and Services BV
Duties and responsibilities:
– Increase European aftermarket sales within agreed accounts and regions
– Support European aftermarket director in maintaining the European distribution group
– Support and have input into the overall EU aftermarket strategy
– The “go to” SRAM expert for all regions/accounts they serve
– Co-operate cross-functionally to execute activities for selected accounts
– Develop a strong dealer relationship network
– Travel required
Technical support and warranty manager – Early Rider Ltd
Job role and responsibilities:
– Primary point of contact for our distribution hubs and partner dealers, and secondary point of contact for consumer questions concerning warranty or service requirements
– Work with management to create and evolve procedures to support warranty and service requests
– Evaluate distributor, dealer and customer warranty claims and assist through the warranty process
– Spares inventory management for all distribution hubs, including demand planning, sourcing, warehousing and distribution of parts required to support warrant and technical support queries in all hubs
– Anticipate and communicate any trending issues to management to minimise impact and find efficient solutions for anticipated service and parts needs
– Data collection and regular reporting, directly with production and management
Operations administrator – Peaty’s Ltd
We’re on the hunt for an operations administrator to join our team in Wrexham, North Wales. You will work in collaboration with the operations manager to assist with the day-to-day operations and logistics side of the business, supporting various tasks and situations. You will work closely with the operations manager to ensure that our customers receive their orders on time. This is a great opportunity for someone who is enthusiastic about cycling to be a valued part of a close-knit team. The operations administrator will receive a competitive marketplace salary + benefits. Working hours will be 37.5 per week, however, some flex may be required to meet the needs of the business in peak times.