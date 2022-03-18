Top five jobs of the week – 18th March

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Workshop Manager – Edinburgh Bicycle Co-op

Founded in 1977, Edinburgh Bicycle Co-op is a long-established independent bike retailer. We operate five retail outlets across Scotland and the North of England as well as an e-commerce operation supported by a large warehouse/distribution centre on the outskirts of Edinburgh. As an employee-owned business, service quality and the customer are at the heart of what we do. We are looking for an enthusiastic and bike-passionate person to manage our workshop and team of eight mechanics in Bruntsfield, Edinburgh. Management experience is preferred, but this could be the ideal opportunity for an experienced mechanic looking to progress.

Assistant Store Manager – WiggleCR

WiggleCR is looking to recruit an assistant manager to join the team in our retail store in Belfast. We are passionate about everything we do and driven by our winning teams who value the unique strengths we each bring. This is your opportunity to join a team who are not afraid to pursue ambitious goals and will support you to achieve your personal best. Whether you’re a beginner or an expert, a sports enthusiast, or an excel expert, a people manager or an analyst, we have a place for you! There’s a place for everyone in our team!

Bicycle Mechanic – Friction Cycles

Friction Cycles is Bristol’s leading mountain bike shop. At our central flagship store, we have an opportunity for the right person to join our small team of friendly and passionate riders, as a full-time bicycle Mechanic. You will be joining a busy environment and working with some of the best mountain bike brands and products from Nukeproof, Pivot, Orange, Rocky Mountain, Ragley, Revel and many more! We are also a community bike shop providing bikes and services to many commuters and cyclists outside of mountain biking, so versatility will be key.

Sales Support Specialist – Wahoo

In this role, you will: accept Purchase Orders (POs) from customers and process in a timely manner; confirm product availability by accessing the company’s inventory system; create necessary files, invoices, labels, packing lists, customs documents, etc; generate freight quotes utilizing the company’s product shippers; work with the Company’s 3PL warehouses to ensure product shipment; manage Advanced Shipping Notices (ASNs); accurately invoice customers in a timely manner; follow up with customers regarding outstanding, unpaid invoices; respond and resolve customer questions and concerns in a timely manner; support customers with marketing requests; and perform maintenance on B2B ordering portal (update catalogue selection, generate logins, etc.).

Bicycle Maintenance Trainer – Recyke-a-bike

Fallin Community Enterprises is a Scottish charity and business limited by guarantee operating as a Social Enterprise. Recyke-a-bike is the project of Fallin Community Enterprises where the main business is recycling and reselling bicycles and delivering cycle-related activities that will not just reduce the impact of waste on the environment, but will also generate jobs, provide training and opportunities for the community of Fallin and beyond. Job purpose:

– To support the expansion of our in-house training program. You’ll be working as part of a small team, delivering cycle training, bike mechanics and life-skills to members of the public, from various groups, including vulnerable people and people with additional needs (New Scots, LGBTQ+, Autistic groups etc)

– Provide support to outreach team and development manager