Top five jobs of the week – 18th September

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Bicycle mechanic – Handlebars

If you are a friendly, driven mechanic who enjoys helping customers and loves fixing bikes even more, then we would love to talk to you. You will be comfortable helping us solve problems (big and small) and will be very process-driven. Your daily work will have a huge impact on Handlebars’ success, and as we grow, there will be room for you to progress into various areas.

Customer success specialist – Laka

You will be an integral part of our community team. Providing a great customer experience is the most important part of our plans to grow the Laka brand in the UK and beyond. As part of a small dedicated team, you will be the first point of contact for general and claim related enquiries and support our event team with preparing and attending cycling-related events across the UK.

Branch manager – Edinburgh Bicycle Co-op

Reporting to the retail manager, you will be responsible for all aspects of running the branch and be expected to excel at (amongst other things) managing staff, costs, merchandise displays and admin tasks. It will be your job to ensure that agreed sales targets are met, all whilst maintaining first-class customer service.

Technical specialist – Ribble Cycles

As the product technical specialist for bikes, you will report into the head of product and be directly responsible for the specification and presentation of bikes. Working closely with the head of product, product manager and supply manager you will be accountable for agreeing the componentry specification for bikes, liaising with suppliers to agree to price and range, and developing a forecast with the supply manager.

Category manager cycle parts – Oxford Products

As a category manager at Oxford Products, you would be involved in all aspects of the category management process, from market analysis, range planning, product development, supplier liaison and cost price negotiation. You will strive to maintain the integrity of the brand and help achieve the company objectives.

