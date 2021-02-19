Top five jobs of the week – 19th February

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Hub operations manager and head mechanic – Just Pedal Limited

Overseeing all operations at our busy cycle hub in the heart of the Surrey Hills, the hub operations manager and head mechanic will be a key role within the Just Pedal business. The role will provide the opportunity to build skills and be a major part of a UK project breaking new ground within the cycling industry. The successful candidate will be a proven proactive self-starter with exceptional customer service skills. They will need to work well on a team, be able to think critically, and thrive in a diverse environment.

Sales – full time – Stif Mountain Bikes

Stif Mountain Bikes is looking for an experienced and enthusiastic sales assistant to join us at our Summerbridge store. Stif is one of the UK’s leading mountain bike stores and you would be joining a busy team of passionate staff. You will need experience of working within the cycling industry and excellent knowledge of high-end mountain bikes and componentry.

Cycle mechanic/future workshop manager – Crown Cycles

We need an enthusiastic full-time mechanic who is keen to learn, has an eye for detail and wants to help drive the business forward. The ideal person is entrepreneurial as well as passionate about bikes & people. You will primarily be working as a mechanic getting stuck in to whatever needs doing in and around the workshop and shop.

Sales advisor – Giant/Liv York

We are looking for a natural communicator who is passionate about both cycling and bikes. You will have an aptitude for gaining product knowledge and an enthusiasm for the Giant and Liv brands. You will need the ability to build a rapport with customers, identify their requirements and subsequently help them get the most out of their riding whilst maximising sales. Attention to detail and sharing our pride in the appearance of the store is important and an aptitude for systems and following processes is desirable, although full training will be given.

Brand manager – Extra UK

The ideal candidate for this role should possess excellent brand and product knowledge within the cycling industry as well as being a strategic thinker with proven commercial experience and a creative yet analytical mindset. Previous brand management experience is highly desirable although not essential. A passion and enthusiasm for cycling is also a big plus. The ability to work as part of a small but focused team is a must as is the ability to be self-reliant and to work on numerous projects at once.

