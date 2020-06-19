Top five jobs of the week – 19th June

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…
Buying and operations assistant – Extra UK
Following continued growth at Extra UK, the dedicated bicycle parts and accessories distributor, we are looking for a buying and operations assistant to join our highly motivated team in this key role based at our head office in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.
Main duties and responsibilities:
– Work with the operations manager to ensure the smooth running of the operations department
– To manage and monitor stock levels and identifying purchasing needs
– Work with our suppliers to ensure a continuous flow of product
– Update internal databases with order details
– Manage pickups for incoming deliveries
– Check deliveries against purchase orders to ensure that all materials have arrived intact and in the ordered quantity
Here at AJ Cycles, a Trek partnership store and Specialized bikes retailer, we have a vacancy for a bike mechanic. The job will require the successful candidate to build, PDI, service and work on a wide range of bikes, including e-bikes, entry-level to high-end road, mountain and hybrid bikes, including repairs and servicing of all other brands.
What we are looking for:
– Two years minimum workshop experience would be preferred, but more importantly, the candidate must have a real passion for working on bikes. Ideally qualified to Cytech level 2 or 3
– Ability to motivate and encourage others and enjoy working as part of a team
– Experience of retail procedures including cash handling and stock recording and ordering
– Excellent organisational skills
– Flexibility and the ability to adapt according to the needs of the business
Sales assistant – Twelve50 Bikes
Full-time sales assistant required for our busy cycle shop in Frodsham, Cheshire. Twelve50 Bikes is a rapidly growing business based on quality products, attention to detail and excellent customer service. The ideal candidate will be a keen and enthusiastic cyclist, with an excellent level of knowledge in not only bikes but parts, accessories and clothing. You will be focussed on providing a first-class customer service and experience, whilst maximising sales opportunities. You will be working five days out of seven, based on a 40 hour week. Weekend work will be required.
Pre-sales and customer service agent – Canyon Bicycles UK
Providing great customer service is the most important part of our plans to grow the Canyon brand in the UK and our pre-sales and customer service team are the first point of contact for Canyon consumers. The job involves handling the incoming phone, email and chat enquiries on a wide range of matters; new bike and equipment sales, sizing or technical questions, warranty enquiries and much more. The position is based in our Chessington Office/Service centre which provides a fantastic and sociable working environment for bike enthusiasts to excel.
Category manager- UKIE – Raleigh
The regional category manager will be responsible for developing the collection plans for Raleigh and will support developing the local collections for the international brands Haibike and Lapierre. Based on a thorough understanding of consumer needs, analysis of sales data, market data, trends and brand positioning, the category manager will translate insights to category (and innovation) opportunities and into the best possible line build-up for the region (per brand), to support business growth. The category manager reports to the head of marketing and collaborates closely with the two brand managers and sales leads in the regional teams. They will work closely alongside the Innovation and Technology team, with a dotted line into the Global Category Management team.
