Top five jobs of the week – 19th June

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Buying and operations assistant – Extra UK

Following continued growth at Extra UK, the dedicated bicycle parts and accessories distributor, we are looking for a buying and operations assistant to join our highly motivated team in this key role based at our head office in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.

Main duties and responsibilities:

– Work with the operations manager to ensure the smooth running of the operations department

– To manage and monitor stock levels and identifying purchasing needs

– Work with our suppliers to ensure a continuous flow of product

– Update internal databases with order details

– Manage pickups for incoming deliveries

– Check deliveries against purchase orders to ensure that all materials have arrived intact and in the ordered quantity

Bike mechanic – AJ Cycles

Here at AJ Cycles, a Trek partnership store and Specialized bikes retailer, we have a vacancy for a bike mechanic. The job will require the successful candidate to build, PDI, service and work on a wide range of bikes, including e-bikes, entry-level to high-end road, mountain and hybrid bikes, including repairs and servicing of all other brands.

What we are looking for:

– Two years minimum workshop experience would be preferred, but more importantly, the candidate must have a real passion for working on bikes. Ideally qualified to Cytech level 2 or 3

– Ability to motivate and encourage others and enjoy working as part of a team

– Experience of retail procedures including cash handling and stock recording and ordering

– Excellent organisational skills

– Flexibility and the ability to adapt according to the needs of the business

Sales assistant – Twelve50 Bikes

Full-time sales assistant required for our busy cycle shop in Frodsham, Cheshire. Twelve50 Bikes is a rapidly growing business based on quality products, attention to detail and excellent customer service. The ideal candidate will be a keen and enthusiastic cyclist, with an excellent level of knowledge in not only bikes but parts, accessories and clothing. You will be focussed on providing a first-class customer service and experience, whilst maximising sales opportunities. You will be working five days out of seven, based on a 40 hour week. Weekend work will be required.