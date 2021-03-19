Top five jobs of the week – 19th March

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Customer service advisor/order operator – Bob Elliot & Co Ltd

We are looking for an enthusiastic and driven candidate to add to our experienced customer service team in our sales office to handle the day-to-day demand. Excellent communication skills are important to the role as you will be in contact with customers via telephone and email. We are looking for you to work efficiently and with precision to ensure we are seamlessly despatching orders to customers on time. The candidate would be required to handle daily orders and control despatches through the sales office which will require regular discussions with our sales team, management and members of the despatch team.

Sales assistant/cycle mechanic – Kona Bike Shop

The Kona Bike Shop is our flagship store in the UK and is located in beautiful Chertsey, Surrey. Our store is a staple in the local cycling community and a growing online store for the UK. Are you looking for a new challenge? We are looking for an experienced mechanic and sales assistant who is organized and detail-oriented. Qualified candidates will be passionate about building long-lasting customer relationships, work with the head mechanic in the workshop and help customers both in-store and via electronic communications.

Head mechanic – Buzzbike

We are looking for a head bike mechanic (or bike professor as we like to call them). Reporting to the operations manager, you will be responsible for managing our workshop and our team of mechanics. We’re looking for someone who is not only bike obsessed but who also enjoys managing people and working with the rest of the business to deliver on targets. You will need exceptional organisational skills and an ability to lead a team of people. You should have an extensive knowledge of bikes and Ebikes and be keen to input into the future design and development of future Buzzbike products. We are growing at breakneck speed so you also need to be able to grow with the business, improving the way we work and drive efficiencies into everything we do.

Shop manager – Cycle Care

The ideal candidate will have previous experience in a cycle shop, but a combination of retail skills and a working knowledge of bicycles would also be considered. Excellent customer service skills, accuracy in handling money, attention to detail, the ability to think quickly to solve problems and be happy to work independently at times are key attributes being sought. The position is full time, five days a week, and will include working Saturdays. However, part-time will also be considered.

Experienced mechanic – Bikes2Fold

Bikes2Fold and Bikes2Load are still looking for an experienced full-time mechanic. We are specialists in cargo, folding and urban mobility and run a busy shop in central Geneva. We aim for 100% reliability in all our bikes, so we’re looking for someone who can spot potential problems before they happen, and communicate this well to customers. We’re looking for someone who can bring good business practice and ethics, and create opportunities to improve our service. We welcome applicants with experience from any bike sector, but knowledge of Bosch systems, Brompton or cargo bikes would be favourable.

