Top five jobs of the week – 19th November

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Regional Development Manager – The Active Wellbeing Society

As Regional Development Manager (Active Travel Specialism), you will support The Active Wellbeing Society to share our experience and expertise with partners across the country by identifying opportunities for influence and development, building relationships with key stakeholders, promoting our work, and securing funding in support of our charitable objectives. This role, based in the Funding & Strategy team, will have a specific focus on promoting our Active Travel/Cycling work and subject matter expertise in this area is required. The postholder will also develop a strong understanding of the wide range of services that we offer and be able to identify opportunities for collaboration across the organisation, drawing in relevant stakeholders as required.

Service Manager – Nextbike

In the UK, we have schemes in Stirling, Glasgow, University of Swansea, University of Surrey, Milton Keynes, Cardiff, Penarth, Brunel University London, Exeter and Belfast. We are looking for an energetic and experienced Service Manager to manage our Santander Cycles MK bike share scheme. The successful candidate should be based out of Milton Keynes. As Service Manager for Santander Cycles MK, you’ll be in charge of a fleet of 500 bikes and a team of 3-5 mechanics and redistributors. We’re looking for someone with management experience to help lead team and provide a high-quality riding experience for our customers.

Deputy Manager – Alpine Bikes

We are currently seeking applications for the position of Deputy Manager to work in our new Alpine Bikes store in the Southside of Edinburgh. As Deputy Manager, you will be part of the management team who strive towards ensuring the highest level of customer service is provided at all times. The role of Deputy Manager demands first class customer service skills, communication skills and the ability to lead and motivate a team as the successful candidate will be required to be the duty manager on the Store Manager’s days off. The successful candidate will also have good merchandising skills and be able to prioritise and delegate tasks to the team.

Bike Mechanic – Club La Santa

If you are interested, this is a fantastic opportunity for an experienced bike mechanic to join the Green Team here at Club La Santa, Lanzarote. Working within the bike centre team as a bike mechanic at Club La Santa you will be responsible for the daily maintenance of our bikes, as well as delivering the very best experience to Club La Santa guests. The minimum period of employment for this job is 9 months, and we are always looking forward to receiving applications from interested applicants.

Store Manager – Pinarello

You will be accountable for all aspects of the store; revenue, inventory, purchasing and maintaining effectively an EPOS system. You will serve customers showing high standards of customer care at all times, providing a helpful and friendly service, in order to maximise sales and profit. You will lead effectively a team of three people, with the ability to communicate well with customers and management and demonstrate a passion for the brand. Ideally, you will have experience in a store management role, preferably within the bicycle industry.