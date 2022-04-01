Top five jobs of the week – 1st April

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Sales Administrator – Chicken Cyclekit

Due to further expansion of the company, we are looking for an additional sales administrator. The successful candidate will be a result focused individual with strong account/relationship management skills and brand awareness, working collaboratively with our external area sales managers to help achieve company goals and grow revenues. The role is all about providing an excellent customer experience, maintaining and reviewing ongoing business and generating new sales opportunities in an ever-shifting marketplace.

International Business Manager – Whyte Bikes

The international business manager role is ideal for someone who has a passion for the bike industry and is looking to gain experience and exposure to strategic business development at a global level. Reporting to the commercial director the main purpose of the role is international account development or management, research, analytics and building a target list to enable the business to expand. You will put together and discuss opportunities with our commercial director and CEO and then support the process from initial conversation to onboarding.

Race Mechanic – British Cycling

The role of the race mechanic is to build, maintain and repair elite level competition cycles across the full range of Olympic and Paralympic cycle sports, as part of the GB Cycling Team Technical and Resources Team. This role demands the highest standards of bicycle maintenance and support to all athletes involved in GBCT activities and, at times, an innovative approach to problem-solving and the ability to work calmly and effectively under pressure.

National Secretary (Legal & Corporate) – Cycling Time Trials

Cycling Time Trials is looking for a national secretary (legal and corporate), someone who is a cycling enthusiast, to join our team. The role will be a fixed term contract working 16 hours per week for an initial 12-month term period. A high degree of flexibility is required due to the nature of the sport, with some evening and weekend working. You’ll be the legal and corporate lead and representative for Cycling Time Trials, supporting staff, directors and those involved in “running the sport”. You’ll ensure CTT operates in a legally compliant manner that encourages growth of the sport and sustainability of the business.

Bike Shop Manager – BikePark Wales

We are looking for an experienced and driven individual to fill our bike shop manager role. The shop here at BikePark Wales is a busy and specialist environment focussing on predominantly high-end mountain bike products. This opportunity will allow the successful candidate to work with the head of bikes division to further improve our levels of customer service, systems, processes, and product presentation. The ideal candidate will be a fun, engaging individual who is organised, experienced and great with people. Previous management experience is a must.