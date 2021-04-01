Top five jobs of the week – 1st April

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Workshop manager – BW Cycling

What we are looking for?

– Ability to lead a team of mechanics

– High energy levels and self-motivated

– Embrace taking on responsibility

– An experienced mechanic

– Attention to detail

– Customer-focused

– Good at solving problems

– Work well under pressure

– Able to provide quality back up for the rest of the team

– A team player who wants to be part of a growing business

– Ability to work with hydraulic brake systems, electronic gear shifting, wheel building etc

Sales advisor – Giant/Liv York

This full-time role is all about giving visitors to Giant/Liv York a brilliant experience, by offering an unrivalled and tailored service. You will need to inspire and engage with customers’ cycling aspirations, help create a welcoming environment, and maintain the appearance of our vibrant store. We are looking for a natural communicator who is passionate about both cycling and bikes. You will have an aptitude for gaining product knowledge and an enthusiasm for the Giant and Liv brands. You will need the ability to build a rapport with customers, identify their requirements and subsequently help them get the most out of their riding whilst maximising sales.

Customer operations coordinator – Handlebars

We are searching for an organised and enthusiastic individual with cracking customer service skills. This person’s knowledge of bicycle components will be crucial in this role. Please note, this is a full-time position, working Tuesday to Saturday. This role is split into two different areas, both of which are key components in ensuring our customers have a world-class customer experience when using Handlebars. Roughly half of the role will be supporting our stock manager with our purchasing, and the other half supporting our customer experience associate with customer queries.

Mechanic – SW Bicycle Company

The role involves servicing all types of bikes, from hybrids to pro bikes that come to us when they’re in the UK. It also involves serving customers, so sales skills and great communication skills are a must. You will be working alongside the owners and will also be overseeing junior mechanics. We take our job and reputation seriously and expect a superior level of expertise and commitment to your work. In return, we offer a competitive pay of £28 – £30k P.A and a supportive team environment. A family and customer-oriented business, we have regular parties and shop BBQs most Friday lunchtimes.

Experienced workshop manager and mechanic – Mamachari

Experienced workshop manager and mechanic required to run our busy London workshop. We operate a well-equipped workshop, servicing and repairing all types of bike, as well as supporting the shop with bike builds and fit-outs. We require a full-time workshop manager and a mechanic experienced in the typical servicing requirements of London commuters, as well as weekend road riders and more serious sport cyclists. Your responsibilities include (but are not limited to):

– Giving technical advice and recommendations

– Assessment and producing work estimates

– Carrying out repairs and services

– Keeping customers updated throughout the time their bike is in our care