Top five jobs of the week – 1st October

Head of product development – Modmo Technologies Limited
As head of product development, you’ll lead development projects from ideation to mass production. You will set the product vision and inspire the product development team to work tirelessly to achieve your vision. Your goal will be to push the boundaries of technology to create incredible products that inspire people to move to zero-emission transport. Your extensive knowledge of electric bicycles, consumer electronics and mobile apps will help us in our effort to make the best e-mobility products in the world.
Northern account manager – Orange Bikes
We’re looking for an experienced account manager to join our strong, vibrant sales team. The role duties include, but are not limited to:
– Manage and make your own appointments within our existing dealer network
– Scope any possibilities for future business in locations that are lacking in sales
– Drive sales of new products from existing and forthcoming stock of bikes, frames and accessories
– Implement staff training on products and b2b site
– Communicate with sales/accounts team on dealer performance
– Work across the north of the UK covering store visits and demo events
– Attend some public and trade shows
– Provide feedback on current and possible future market trends
The ideal candidate is at the intersection of strong strategic and analytical thinking combined with leadership skills to drive change. This candidate will demonstrate quick learning and an impressive history of driving results, ideally within the bike industry. Most importantly, the candidate will deliver through strong relationships and use excellent communication to reach alignment across executive teams, keep projects on track while embodying Modmo’s key cultural tenets.
Workshop manager – Balfe’s Bikes
Joining Balfe’s means you’ll be working with like-minded people and you will have opportunities to develop your skills and experience, and plenty of career progression if you want it. Our workshop managers are responsible for the high-quality servicing of bikes and reputation of our workshops. To be able to perform servicing at the highest level across all disciplines. Providing our customers with expert maintenance advice to ensure the best customer care and experience, whilst adhering to the customer’s specific needs.
Workshop technician – Sigma Sports
What are we looking for?
– The ideal candidate will be a conscientious, hard-working and dedicated individual who appreciates quality and attention to detail within a workshop environment
– You will need to have a good technical and mechanical background on Road, Triathlon and Time Trial bikes
– Have the ability to work in a time-efficient manner on all bikes including all varieties with electronic transmissions, hydraulic brakes
– Qualified to Cytech level 2 or 3 is preferred, although specific training in all areas will be provided to the successful candidate
– Assembly and inspection of complete box and custom bikes, frame prep, wheel building(not essential)/truing, etc. The re-boxing of bikes for shipping
– Attention to detail and ability to problem-solve issues
– General IT competency