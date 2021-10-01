Top five jobs of the week – 1st October

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Head of product development – Modmo Technologies Limited

As head of product development, you’ll lead development projects from ideation to mass production. You will set the product vision and inspire the product development team to work tirelessly to achieve your vision. Your goal will be to push the boundaries of technology to create incredible products that inspire people to move to zero-emission transport. Your extensive knowledge of electric bicycles, consumer electronics and mobile apps will help us in our effort to make the best e-mobility products in the world.

Northern account manager – Orange Bikes

We’re looking for an experienced account manager to join our strong, vibrant sales team. The role duties include, but are not limited to:

– Manage and make your own appointments within our existing dealer network

– Scope any possibilities for future business in locations that are lacking in sales

– Drive sales of new products from existing and forthcoming stock of bikes, frames and accessories

– Implement staff training on products and b2b site

– Communicate with sales/accounts team on dealer performance

– Work across the north of the UK covering store visits and demo events

– Attend some public and trade shows

– Provide feedback on current and possible future market trends